YOASOBI Confirm Radio City Music Hall & Boston Headline Shows

Fresh on the heels of their Coachella debut, as well as sold-out headline shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, global J-pop sensations YOASOBI confirm performances at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 6, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 8.

Both shows are produced by Live Nation and powered by Crunchyroll, the global anime brand offering fans the ultimate anime experience. They are also set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Crunchyroll pre-sale begins Thursday, April 25 at 12pm ET, and general on-sale is this Friday, April 26 at 12pm ET. Tickets and more info HERE.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, autographed item, specially designed gift items, early entry and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The duo just released their new English language EP, E-SIDE 3, which includes eight newly recorded songs—listen/share HERE. This marks their third English release, following E-SIDE (2021) and E-SIDE 2 (2022).

2023 marked a banner year for YOASOBI—their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. Originally released last April, the song smashed records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot.

The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which made it the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart. The cumulative number of streaming views has exceeded 800 million and counting, making it the fastest single in history to reach that mark as well. They also opened for Coldplay on back-to-back nights of their acclaimed “Music of the Spheres World Tour” at the Tokyo Dome.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

YOASOBI LIVE

August 1-4—Lollapalooza—Chicago, IL

August 6—Radio City Music Hall—New York, NY

August 8—MGM Music Hall at Fenway—Boston, MA

Photo credit: Courtesy of YOASOBI