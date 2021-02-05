YATABE Drops Official Music Video for New Single 'Pretty Truth'
'Pretty Truth' follows debut single ‘No Reason.’
YATABE shares the official video for her latest single 'Pretty Truth', out today.The engrossing visual for 'Pretty Truth' is a perfect match for the slick, seductive club vibes of the track itself. Featuring an alluring performance from YATABE, the cleverly cut video gives viewers an insight into the Japanese/English artist's world. "'Pretty Truth' is an empowering song to identify your true self and regaining the self love and respect that you lost in toxic relationships, learning from your past relationships and thriving to become stronger," YATABE previously explained. "It's a celebration of the most authentic you and embracing your new path in life." It follows debut single 'No Reason', which later received remixes from UKG favourite SHOSH and Doncaster artist Kelvin Wood, the latter of which has racked up more than 300,000 Spotify streams. Born in Japan and raised in London, YATABE's forward-thinking sound touches on a multitude of genres, including UKG, EDM, hip-hop, and more. Armed with passion, drive and a philanthropic spirit, the exciting young talent is primed for a breakthrough year. The empowering official video for 'Pretty Truth' showcases an artist brimming with confidence and determined to make it to the top.
Watch the official video here:
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles View More Music Stories
From This Author TV News Desk
- Alternative Phenom Alex Henry Foster Releases Triple-Vinyl
- YATABE Drops Official Music Video for New Single 'Pretty Truth'
- Chet Faker Debuts Brand New Single 'Get High'
- Kate Ozz Releases Anticipated 'Venus Rising' EP
- Jack Swoon Drops Hypnotic Debut Single 'Somebody'
- Hayley Williams Releases New Album 'FLOWERS for VASES'