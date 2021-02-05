YATABE Drops Official Music Video for New Single 'Pretty Truth'

YATABE shares the official video for her latest single 'Pretty Truth', out today.

The engrossing visual for 'Pretty Truth' is a perfect match for the slick, seductive club vibes of the track itself. Featuring an alluring performance from YATABE, the cleverly cut video gives viewers an insight into the Japanese/English artist's world.

"'Pretty Truth' is an empowering song to identify your true self and regaining the self love and respect that you lost in toxic relationships, learning from your past relationships and thriving to become stronger," YATABE previously explained. "It's a celebration of the most authentic you and embracing your new path in life."

It follows debut single 'No Reason', which later received remixes from UKG favourite SHOSH and Doncaster artist Kelvin Wood, the latter of which has racked up more than 300,000 Spotify streams.

Born in Japan and raised in London, YATABE's forward-thinking sound touches on a multitude of genres, including UKG, EDM, hip-hop, and more. Armed with passion, drive and a philanthropic spirit, the exciting young talent is primed for a breakthrough year.

The empowering official video for 'Pretty Truth' showcases an artist brimming with confidence and determined to make it to the top.

Watch the official video here: