X and Los Lobos Set First-Ever National Tour Together

X and Los Lobos—pillars of the Los Angeles music scene—are teaming up for their first national tour together to celebrate 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. With all original members in both bands still rocking stages after over six decades, this tour marks an extraordinary moment in music history. This highly anticipated tour will bring X and Los Lobos to cities that have never seen them together before.

The dates launch on July 19th in Denver and will continue, with several legs, through late November, more dates TBA. Presale tickets go live starting Wednesday, April 30 at 10:00 AM with an exclusive artist presale (password: X1977). A Spotify presale follows on Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 AM (password: LOSANGELES). Tickets open to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10:00 AM.



In addition to the tour, X have released a brand new video, narrated by Exene, celebrating over 40 years of their iconic rendition of “Wild Thing.” A limited edition 12” picture disc vinyl including “Wild Thing,” a long-time fan favorite, as well as Exene’s narrated wild history of the song will be available via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order now. The video behind the genesis of X’s “Wild Thing” was directed by James Blagden (the genius behind Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No).



X continues to ride the success of their ninth and final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, released last year via Fat Possum Records. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Foo Fighters), the album debuted in the Top 10 on four Billboard charts and has been met with overwhelming praise from both critics and fans. X will perform career-spanning hits along with selections from Smoke & Fiction and their 2020 release, Alphabetland.

99 Years of Rock n’ Roll Tour with X and Los Lobos

July 19 Denver CO Paramount Theatre

July 20 Salt Lake City UT Red Butte Garden

August 3 Santa Ana CA OC FAIR/Pacific Amphitheatre

September 19 Toronto ON Massey Hall

September 20 Detroit MI Fisher Theatre

September 21 Huber Heights OH Rose Music Center at The Heights September 24 Baltimore MD The Lyric Baltimore

September 25 New York NY The Town Hall September 28 Philadelphia PA Miller Theater

October 7 Nashville TN Ryman Auditorium October 9 Atlanta GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 10 Memphis TN Minglewood Hall

October 11 St. Louis MO The Factory

October 12 Kansas City MO Uptown Theater

October 15 Milwaukee WI The Pabst Theater

October 16 Chicago IL The Auditorium

October 17 Indianapolis IN Clowes Memorial Hall November 3 Portland OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 4 Seattle WA The Moore Theatre

November 8 Oakland CA Paramount Theatre

November 13 San Diego CA Balboa Theatre

November 14 Riverside CA Fox Performing Arts Center

November 19 Austin TX ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

November 20 Dallas TX Music Hall at Fair Park

November 22 Houston TX Smart Financial Centre

More Dates TBA

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years. In August of 2024 X released their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

