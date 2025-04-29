 tracking pixel
X and Los Lobos Set First-Ever National Tour Together

The dates launch on July 19th in Denver and will continue, with several legs, through late November.

Apr. 29, 2025
X and Los Lobos—pillars of the Los Angeles music scene—are teaming up for their first national tour together to celebrate 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. With all original members in both bands still rocking stages after over six decades, this tour marks an extraordinary moment in music history. This highly anticipated tour will bring X and Los Lobos to cities that have never seen them together before.

The dates launch on July 19th in Denver and will continue, with several legs, through late November, more dates TBA. Presale tickets go live starting Wednesday, April 30 at 10:00 AM with an exclusive artist presale (password: X1977). A Spotify presale follows on Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 AM (password: LOSANGELES). Tickets open to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10:00 AM.

In addition to the tour, X have released a brand new video, narrated by Exene, celebrating over 40 years of their iconic rendition of “Wild Thing.”  A limited edition 12” picture disc vinyl including “Wild Thing,” a long-time fan favorite, as well as Exene’s narrated wild history of the song will be available via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order now. The video behind the genesis of X’s “Wild Thing” was directed by James Blagden (the genius behind Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No).
 
X continues to ride the success of their ninth and final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, released last year via Fat Possum Records. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Foo Fighters), the album debuted in the Top 10 on four Billboard charts and has been met with overwhelming praise from both critics and fans. X will perform career-spanning hits along with selections from Smoke & Fiction and their 2020 release, Alphabetland.

99 Years of Rock n’ Roll Tour with X and Los Lobos

July 19  Denver CO                       Paramount Theatre                                
July 20  Salt Lake City UT             Red Butte Garden                              
August 3  Santa Ana CA                OC FAIR/Pacific Amphitheatre        
September 19  Toronto ON            Massey Hall                                                
September 20  Detroit MI               Fisher Theatre                                            
September 21  Huber Heights OH Rose Music Center at The Heights                                  September 24  Baltimore MD         The Lyric Baltimore                                 
September 25  New York NY          The Town Hall                                                                    September 28  Philadelphia PA      Miller Theater                                                             
October 7         Nashville TN            Ryman Auditorium                                                            October 9         Atlanta GA               Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre 
October 10       Memphis TN            Minglewood Hall                                                
October 11       St. Louis MO            The Factory                                                     
October 12       Kansas City MO       Uptown Theater                                       
October 15       Milwaukee WI           The Pabst Theater                                                      
October 16       Chicago IL                The Auditorium                                       
October 17       Indianapolis IN          Clowes Memorial Hall                                                      November 3     Portland OR             Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall                 
November 4     Seattle WA               The Moore Theatre                                                          
November 8     Oakland CA              Paramount Theatre                                             
November 13   San Diego CA           Balboa Theatre                                                          
November 14   Riverside CA             Fox Performing Arts Center                                 
November 19   Austin TX                   ACL Live at the Moody Theatre               
November 20   Dallas TX                   Music Hall at Fair Park                                                  
November 22   Houston TX                Smart Financial Centre
More Dates TBA

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. 

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years.  In August of 2024 X released their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

