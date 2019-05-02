Wyndham Reveals New Video For BOSSA BLUES, New Album Out This Friday

Los Angeles-based musican Wyndham will release his sophomore full-length solo album A Fistful Of Stars this Friday (pre-order). In anticipation of the upcoming release the album is streaming in full at Buzzbands LA. About the album Buzzbands LA says, "The album recalls a time when '70s AM radio often served as an emotional counterpoint to the tumult of the times. Wyndham's folk-pop finery and balmy vocals (think: Gerry Rafferty) paint a picture of an artist determined to center himself emotionally, lest the baggage of the outside world become an unbearable weight."



Additionally, Wyndham revealed the official video for "Bossa Blues" from the forthcoming release. The video which was directed by Regina Harris and shot by Joseph DiGiovanna premiered at Grimy Goods and can be shared at YouTube. About the video Grimy Goods says, "'Bossa Blues,' a guitar peddling tangle of whining tones and percussive textures, finds Garnett at his most meandering-his warm vocals winding through a whimsical melancholy that eventually loses itself delightfully in the song's warbling sonics. And all delivered, via the sublime little film it soundtracks, against a sepia-toned elopement that sees Garnett wooing his love on a small beachside. Twisting and twirling his fair maiden in the film pretty much nails that blissful realm two lovers can find themselves in when the entire world seems to be filled solely filled with their affection."

Wyndham has an Los Angeles Record Release show on May 3 at the Moroccan Lounge. The show will include performances by Lola Kirke, Laura of The Mynabirds, Whispertown, Jake Bellows, Jonny Fritz and more. Tickets are available HERE.

Wyndham Garnett is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer based in Los Angeles. He is an original member of Elvis Perkins in Dearland and Diamond Doves and a former touring member of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. He has shared the stage with the likes of My Morning Jacket, Levon Helm, Dr. Dog, The Felice Brothers, Marco Benevento, and many others.



His second full-length solo record, A Fistful of Stars, sees Wyndham collaborating with celebrated producer/engineer Sean O'Brien. An avid enthusiast of 1970's rock, it draws from influences like Kevin Ayers and J. J. Cale, and features performances by Omar Velasco (Jonathan Wilson, Amo Amo), Shane Mckillop (Gardens and Villa, Amo Amo), Nate Walcott (Bright Eyes), Matt Aveiro (Cold War Kids), Sean Walker (Delta Spirit), Zack Tenorio (Arc Iris). It will be available in April 2019.



Garnett has collaborated closely with musician and actress Lola Kirke, producing her self-titled EP, along with her debut LP, Heart Head West, which was released on Downtown Records in August 2018 and followed by a pair of Christmas songs released last November. The duo will released another pair of songs earlier this month.

Stream: A Fistful Of Stars at Buzzbands LA

Watch: "Bossa Blues" at Grimy Goods or YouTube

Stream: "Time To Kill" at Atwood Magazine or Soundcloud

Stream: "Spark" at Under The Radar or Soundcloud

photo by Lil Peper





