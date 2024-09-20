Wyn Starks Releases New Single 'Happy Again'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genre-bending pop/R&B powerhouse, Wyn Starks, has released a new single “Happy Again” (Curb Records) from his forthcoming sophomore album, expected early 2025. The brand-new single, which debuted as the #1 Most Added at AC this week, showcases Starks ability to use the power of music to help overcome life’s biggest obstacles.

“Happy Again” is a soaring power ballad about hope, hardship, and resilience. Through emotionally charged lyrics, Wyn tackles universal concerns like anxiety and the search for contentment singing, “Is there a way to be happy again, is there a secret that nobody’s saying, I see everyone on their knees praying, is there a way to be happy again..”

When discussing the themes and inspiration behind the new single Starks said, “Whether it’s due to loss, relationship struggles, or career issues, we’re all finding ourselves asking, ‘When will we be happy again?”

This is only the latest from the Nashville-based singer-songwriter who is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, which will mesh R&B and soul influences, as well as other sounds that radiate his vibe of timeless, feel-good music. Earlier this year, Starks released “Run”, exploring the intricacies of letting the fear of failure stop you from pursuing your dreams. Starks first caught the world’s attention for his emotional audition on America’s Got Talent, performing his original song “Who I Am” which received a standing ovation and brought judge Sofia Vergara to tears. The original song, which has received over 23 million streams, was featured in Celine Dion’s “I Am: Celine Dion” documentary and dubbed one of her favorite songs.

ABOUT WYN STARKS:

Pop star. Soul singer. Modern-day genre-blender combining elements of pop, 80s rock, and other sounds that radiate his preferred vibe of timeless, feel-good music. With over 50 million career streams, Wyn Starks’ undeniable talent has been celebrated on some of the world’s biggest platforms. While battling stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion sings along to Wyn’s “Who I Am” in her I Am: Celine Dion during one of the documentaries’ most powerful and emotional moments. Wyn performed “Who I Am” on America’s Got Talent where he received two standing ovations, brought Sofia Vergara to tears, and earned high praise from Simon Cowell. “Who I Am” has reached the Top 10 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart for multiple weeks, has charted in over 50 territories worldwide, and reached #14 on the Billboard charts and Top 30 on Shazam’s Top 200 Global Chart, one of the best metrics to determine fan interest. In 2024, Wyn has released “Where Are The Giants,” “Run,” “Mom of Mine,” and will be releasing “The Christmas Song” on October 25.

