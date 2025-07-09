Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Details Third Album 'The End'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled information for his upcoming third album, The End. The album, released by BMG, is slated for release on October 24. Recorded at the 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. The End is available for pre-order in multiple configurations, including limited edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives here.

With the album, Wolfgang Van Halen continues the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself. Mammoth released their first single in May, and is currently in the Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The success of the single was propelled by the music video – a remake of the classic film From Dusk ‘Til Dawn – directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video is approaching 4-million views and contains cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli. To coincide with the album announcement, Mammoth has released the new track “The Spell”, available via all digital service providers. Listen to it below.

Backed by his live band featuring Jon Jourdan, Frank Sidoris, Ronnie Ficarro, and Garrett Whitlock, Wolfgang and Mammoth hit the road July 9 in Lexington, KY through August 30 where the tour wraps in Halifax, NS. To celebrate the album being in stores this October, Mammoth will be heading out on a Fall headline run. The End Tour kicks off on October 31 and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up on December 7. The tour will make stops in Las Vegas, NV (November 1), Atlanta, GA (November 8), Montclair, NJ (November 14), Chicago, IL (November 26) and Tempe, AZ (December 6), among others. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the run. More information on all tickets and VIP passes can be found at www.mammoth.band.

Mammoth Tour Dates

Jul 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena [Sold Out] *

Jul 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview [Sold Out] *

Jul 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion [Sold Out] *

Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater [Sold Out] *

Jul 16 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

Jul 19 – East Troy, WI – Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival (CREED/3 Doors Down/Sevendust/ Mammoth/Hinder/Vertical Horizon/Fuel)

Jul 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center [Sold Out] *

Jul 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

Jul 24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium [Sold Out] *

Jul 26 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center [Sold Out] *

Jul 27 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum *

Jul 29 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena *

Aug 01 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

Aug 02 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *

Aug 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

Aug 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug 07 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *

Aug 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Aug 10 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic [Sold Out] *

Aug 13 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater [Sold Out] *

Aug 14 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

Aug 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena [Sold Out] *

Aug 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place [Sold Out] *

Aug 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome [Sold Out] *

Aug 23 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino *

Aug 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *

Aug 27 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion *

Aug 28 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena [Sold Out] *

Aug 30 – Halifax, NS – Citadel Hill *

Oct 31 – Show information to come soon

Nov 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Nov 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Nov 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 12 – Show information to come soon

Nov 14 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Nov 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Nov 18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Nov 22 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Nov 23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Nov 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Nov 29 – Show information to come soon

Dec 2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Dec 7 – Show information to come soon

* Opening for CREED

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn