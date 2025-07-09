Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Details Third Album 'The End'

Listen to a newly released single now.
GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled information for his upcoming third album, The End. The album, released by BMG, is slated for release on October 24. Recorded at the 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. The End is available for pre-order in multiple configurations, including limited edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives here.
With the album, Wolfgang Van Halen continues the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself. Mammoth released their first single in May, and is currently in the Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The success of the single was propelled by the music video – a remake of the classic film From Dusk ‘Til Dawn – directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The video is approaching 4-million views and contains cameos from Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli. To coincide with the album announcement, Mammoth has released the new track “The Spell”, available via all digital service providers. Listen to it below.
Backed by his live band featuring Jon Jourdan, Frank Sidoris, Ronnie Ficarro, and Garrett Whitlock, Wolfgang and Mammoth hit the road July 9 in Lexington, KY through August 30 where the tour wraps in Halifax, NS. To celebrate the album being in stores this October, Mammoth will be heading out on a Fall headline run. The End Tour kicks off on October 31 and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up on December 7. The tour will make stops in Las Vegas, NV (November 1), Atlanta, GA (November 8), Montclair, NJ (November 14), Chicago, IL (November 26) and Tempe, AZ (December 6), among others. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the run. More information on all tickets and VIP passes can be found at www.mammoth.band.
Jul 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena [Sold Out] *
Jul 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview [Sold Out] *
Jul 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion [Sold Out] *
Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater [Sold Out] *
Jul 16 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *
Jul 19 – East Troy, WI – Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival (CREED/3 Doors Down/Sevendust/ Mammoth/Hinder/Vertical Horizon/Fuel)
Jul 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center [Sold Out] *
Jul 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *
Jul 24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium [Sold Out] *
Jul 26 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center [Sold Out] *
Jul 27 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum *
Jul 29 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena *
Aug 01 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *
Aug 02 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *
Aug 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *
Aug 06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Aug 07 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *
Aug 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *
Aug 10 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic [Sold Out] *
Aug 13 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater [Sold Out] *
Aug 14 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *
Aug 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena [Sold Out] *
Aug 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place [Sold Out] *
Aug 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome [Sold Out] *
Aug 23 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino *
Aug 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *
Aug 27 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion *
Aug 28 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena [Sold Out] *
Aug 30 – Halifax, NS – Citadel Hill *
Oct 31 – Show information to come soon
Nov 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Nov 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Nov 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 12 – Show information to come soon
Nov 14 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Nov 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Nov 18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Nov 22 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center
Nov 23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
Nov 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District
Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Nov 29 – Show information to come soon
Dec 2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Dec 7 – Show information to come soon
* Opening for CREED
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
