Winona Oak Shares New EP with Focus Track 'It's Not My Fault'

Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared her brave and open new EP ‘Salt’, alongside focus track ‘It’s Not My Fault’, out now via Nettwerk.

Her EP ‘Salt’ follows her EP ‘Void’ released last year, which was a heartfelt and poignant journal after devastatingly losing her mother to cancer. With her grief opening a door to feelings she’d never been able to discuss before, this allowed her to grow with a deeper level of self-understanding and compassion. A personal documentation of her physical and emotional states, new EP ‘Salt’ is a powerful 4-track collection of glistening electro-pop featuring previous singles ‘You’re Always High’, ‘My Body’ and ‘I Broke Me First’and new focus track ‘It’s Not Your Fault’.

‘Salt’ was recorded in Stockholm with Danish producer Vera, as well as Martin Stilling and Aron Wyme, and the EP also features co-writes with songwriters Litens Anton Nilsson, Lina Hansson and Moa Pettersson Hammar.

Winona says, “I wanted to write about topics that I wanted to get out of my system, but I hadn't felt brave enough to do when I was younger. Every song on this EP has been like a therapy session - writing about these subjects has been like putting salt in the wounds, but also salt from crying tears.”

Focus track ‘It’s Not My Fault’ is a gentle yet empowering anthem of strength, with a delicately rhythmic melody laying bare Winona’s beautiful voice and vulnerable lyrics, reassuring her younger self in a series of repeated affirmations that violating events in her past where out of her control.

She says, “Without going into too much detail, I have been working up the courage to release a song like this for quite some time. It is obviously very heavy content, but I think it's important to have an honest release for this type of trauma. I hope that even just one person hears this song and feels a bit of relief from the pain by speaking over and over again ‘It's not my fault’”.

With her recent new music, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing. Her EP ‘Void’ marked an exciting new musical chapter for Winona and new EP ‘Salt’ continues that journey.

Comments