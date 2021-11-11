Winners Announced for the 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" made a triumphant return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, delivering an emotional broadcast celebrating the very best in Country Music. Shining a light on a community like no other, Country Music's Biggest Night™ was filled with groundbreaking performances, heartfelt speeches and surprise wins.

Luke Combs, who performed his brand new single "Doin' This," received the night's top honor of CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for the artist. Sharing that he was at a loss for words, especially after hearing presenter Alan Jackson say his name, twice, Combs acknowledged all of this year's artists in the category before saying, "I don't deserve to win it, but I'm sure as hell glad that I did."

Chris Stapleton was the night's biggest winner, taking home four wins for CMA Album, Single, Song and Male Vocalist of the Year, while also being recognized for his work as a producer on his album and single. In addition to Stapleton, producer Dave Cobb and mix engineer Vance Powell earned two awards for CMA Album and Single of the Year, while songwriter Mike Henderson earned a trophy for CMA Song of the Year.

Brothers Osborne won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, as T.J. Osborne graciously took to the stage to proclaim, "It really does feel like love wins tonight." Jimmie Allen, who performed "Freedom Was a Highway," received CMA New Artist of the Year, tearfully taking the stage to share that five years ago, he spent his last $100 to purchase a ticket to attend "The 50th Annual CMA Awards," just to see his hero Charley Pride perform.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s ) and Mix Engineer(s)

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Starting Over"

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Night

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s ) and Producer(s)

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen