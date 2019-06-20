William Bolton Premieres Music Video For New Single USED TO LOVE YOU

Having independently generated over 35 million streams across his previous releases, --including the recent single "Keep Me Waiting," which was produced by Onda (The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Macklemore) and received 100k views in only two weeks-multi-instrumentalist, producer andsinger/songwriter WILLIAM BOLTON premieres the music video for his new track "Used To Love You," a personal song about regrettable love.

"Shooting the video was an absolute blast. I was really nervous holding the fake gun in public because it looked so real," says BOLTON. He also shared how the video almost got him arrested: "We didn't tell the pawn shop owner that we were filming and while we were leaving he gave us a death stare from the window of the shop. We're pretty sure he called the cops on us, but we left before they arrived."

Watch the video here:

Born and raised in Detroit, MI before moving to Los Angeles to launch his music career, BOLTON grew up without having a television or gaming systems and instead kept himself entertained by listening and studying his hometown's rich musical history. His unique, genre-bending mixture of soul, r&b, jazz, popand disco encompasses his time spent with the Motown discography of the 60's and 70s while incorporating electronic beats and melodies that correlate with his relocation to the West Coast.

BOLTON has previously appeared on several tours across theU.S. and Europe with acts including The Chainsmokers, Bryce Vine, Kyle, Frenship, Hoodie Allen, Cody Simpson and Shwayze, as well as festival appearances at SXSW, Firefly and Reeperbahn. His next performance will be at Farmula Fest 2019 on August 23 in Alexandra, KY.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You