Wiley Drops Official Video For New Remix Of 'Wearing My Rolex'

Wiley returns with the official remix of his 2008 Platinum Single hit 'Wearing My Rolex' featuring Hypo. This follows on from the release of hard-hitting grime track 'Mazza' in January.

Watch the video below!



Pioneer of the grime scene in London, Wiley has gone above and beyond for the British urban music scene. Today, he shares a remix of his #2 smash 'Wearing My Rolex'. The remix maintains the sample of 'What Would We Do' by DSK but the tempo is slowed down, creating a greater focus on the updated lyrics.



A key player in the formation of grime, it's fair to say that the UK musical landscape would look very different without Wiley's input. Scoring numerous top 20 hits as well as helping to launch a new generation of stars, his influence simply can't be downplayed.





