White Tail Falls Shares Video for New Single 'Disintegrate'

London-based artist White Tail Falls has shared the video for his new single, 'Disintegrate', the latest to be taken from his upcoming debut album The Age Of Entitlement, out on May 29th via Physical Education Records.



Continuing the surreal narrative first explored in the video for 'Give It Up, Son' - the final video in a series of three, but first to be released - the video features undertones of supernatural threat, juxtaposed with mysterious metaphors symbolic of deeper personal struggles. The video comes ahead of the release of White Tail Falls' debut EP, Fake News, out on March 6th.



"In 'Disintegrate' we set-up the final confrontation between the protagonist and his ghostly nemesis, which we get in the third and final chapter (Give It Up, Son)," explains Irwin. "We wanted to tell the story of how the sheet was a comfort, a friend, but over-reliance can become an addiction if one of you doesn't want to let go. It's the physicalised story of battling your inner demons."



'Disintegrate' is the second track to be taken from White Tail Falls' newly announced debut album, Age Of Entitlement, following his debut single 'Give It Up, Son', released in October. Climactic and pleading, the track addresses the viewpoint of observers who seek to save someone from the consequences of their actions.



Throughout the rest of the album, White Tail Falls explores an array of evocative lyrical themes, set against a euphoric and immersive sonic palette touching on influences from the worlds of folk, mellow pop and alternative music. Crafting intoxicatingly beautiful soundscapes laden with equally self-reflective and observant lyricism, the writing was informed by the volatility of mental health, dreams becoming spirit-crushing grinds, and an eventual pivot to positivity.



Opening with the fragile, exquisite, life-affirming 'Body Weight', a broken angel's swoon of a song about the threads that life hangs from and how easily they snap, the album moves through the spirit-stirring R&B of 'Devout' - inspired by Hippocrates' idea of the 'four humors' - the richly textured title track, led by raw, folk-esque guitar, to the stirring 'Rome's Already Fallen', an exploration of the pivotal moment in a relationship when tempers blow, bruises bloom, things can't be unsaid and there's no going back to how things were, set against a swelling blend of orchestra and piano interspersed with auto-tuned vocal accents.



Following the album's release, White Tail Falls will be embarking on an five-date UK headline tour throughout March and April, starting in Glasgow on March 20th and including shows in Leeds, Brighton and Manchester, as well as a date at London's St Pancras Old Church on March 26th. Tickets are on sale now, and full dates can be found below.

TOUR DATES

20/03 - Glasgow, The Poetry Club

21/03 - Leeds, Royal Park Cellars

26/03 - London, St Pancras Old Church

27/03 - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

02/04 - Manchester, Night People





