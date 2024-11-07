Whiskey Myers to Curate Moon Crush 'Whiskey Moon' Music Florida Getaway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Topeka has teamed up with Whiskey Myers to present the first-ever Moon Crush “Whiskey Moon.” Curated by the band themselves, the landmark weekend will take place November 7-9, 2025 just off the beautiful gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Florida. Presale sign ups begin Thursday, November 7 at 2 p.m. ET, and general onsale begins Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m. ET. More info and sign up for Presale HERE.

Moon Crush “Whiskey Moon” will feature two distinct performances by Whiskey Myers, as well as sets from Charley Crockett, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Josh Meloy, Shane Smith & the Saints, Kashus Culpepper, The Record Company, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Droptines, Noeline Hofmann, and Angel White.

“We’re fired up to bring something special to our fans – a music vacation that’s all about the good times and the kind of experience you just can’t get anywhere else,” shares Whiskey Myers lead guitarist John Jeffers. “This is not only a chance for us to play alongside some of our favorite bands, but also to bring the Wiggy family together in one amazing place. We can’t wait to see y’all there!”

A Welcome Bonfire will kick off the weekend on November 6. Additionally, there will be various games and activities including Golf Scramble, Fishing Tourney, Football Tailgate, Pickleball Tourney, Chicken Sh*t Bingo, and Beach games. More info HERE.

The weekend joins an ever-growing roster of events taking place next year— Spring 2025 will see My Morning Jacket bringing their beloved concert vacation “One Big Holiday” from Mexico to Miramar Beach for the first time ever (April 3-5, 2025). Spring will also bring the second installment of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Sun, Sand and Soul” beach weekend (May 1-3, 2025), return of Brandi Carlile’s “Mothership Weekend” (May 9-11) and the fifth anniversary of Topeka’s own Moon Crush “Pink Moon” (April 25-27, 2025).

Fall 2025 finds Topeka’s first ever collaboration with a podcast: popular podcasters LADYGANG will bring their curated LADYWORLD experience to Florida next fall on September 26-28, 2025.

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal cove complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes at a 5,500 capacity open air green space venue a short walk from guests’ beach condos or homes. Offering a more intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day under the sun at the beach and nights under the stars seeing their favorite artists.

ABOUT WHISKEY MEYERS

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019.

Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 2.3 million albums and amassed over 3.3 billion streams while earning nine RIAA Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team,” among several others. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

Photo credit: Khris Poage

