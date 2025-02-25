When Rivers Meet Release New Single 'Addicted To You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed British duo When Rivers Meet return with their brand new single ‘Addicted To You’. The song is first taste of their soon-to-be-announced fourth album and is a gloriously catchy and instantly memorable rock classic, riding in on an insistent guitar riff with Grace and Aaron Bond’s double vocals laying a tantalising trail until the euphoric chorus kicks in.

“’Addicted To You’ reflects the powerful pull of a relationship where passion and connection create an undeniable bond,” explains Aaron. “The lyrics explore the consuming nature of love,” continues Grace, “where every interaction feels intense and all-encompassing.”

And it’s the undeniable chemistry between the husband-and-wife duo that makes When Rivers Meet so special and has brought them a fervent fanbase who sent their last album, 2023’s Aces Are High, straight into the Top 10 of the Official Album Chart in the UK.

Their unique sound defies genres, fusing the raw power of blues-rock, the storytelling soul of Americana, and the heartfelt intimacy of folk. Their music is gritty, soulful, and electrifying, with Grace’s powerhouse vocals and Aaron’s dynamic musicianship creating something truly unforgettable.

A huge part of their unmistakable sound comes from their dual vocal chemistry. Grace’s voice is raw, powerful, and deeply emotive, delivering every lyric with intensity, while Aaron’s vocals bring a rich, warm depth, perfectly balancing power with soul. Whether harmonising in haunting unison or trading lead vocals, their voices create a magnetic dynamic that sets them apart.

And ‘Addicted To You’ showcases this vocal interplay perfectly, providing an exciting glimpse of what’s to come later this year with the release of When Rivers Meet’s new album. Grace and Aaron will be taking to the road with their band, bringing their explosive live show to four very special and intimate headline shows in May.

Live Dates

May 23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

May 24 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

May 26 – Southampton, The Brook

May 29 – Norwich, The Waterfront

They will also be supporting the legendary Blue Oyster Cult at the London Palladium on May 25th. Over the summer When Rivers Meet will be appearing at a host of British festivals including Sign Of The Times Festival, Alford Rock And Blues Festival, Bures Music Festival, Brasenose Fringe Festival, Castell Roc Festival, Cottingham Folk Festival and The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

Photo credit: Rob Blackham

Comments