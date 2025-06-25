Wet Wet Wet Set New Intimate Acoustic Tour for May 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wet Wet Wet have announced a UK acoustic tour of intimate shows where the majority of venues are located in places that they’ve never played before during their 40+ year career; as well as a brand-new album that sees them revisit their songs in a stripped back style.

‘An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet’ will see founding member Graeme Clark, long -standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and lead singer Kevin Simm, who joined the band in 2018, perform a full set of reworked Wet Wet Wet classics, with the odd story and anecdote from the band’s history thrown in for good measure.

The idea for the album and for taking this new show on the road has developed from the band’s recent run of hugely successful full band tours, which have seen them perform to over 75,000 people at their headline shows alone during the last couple of years, plus countless more at festivals around the world. Every night, the trio perform a short set of 3 songs acoustically, in what has become a fan-favourite highlight of their live show.

This stripped back approach re-works songs from throughout the legendary group’s back catalogue and has inspired a brand-new studio album which will be released on CD and limited-edition coloured vinyl on 3rd October 2025.

The ‘Strings Attached’ album contains reimagined versions of Wet Wet Wet’s biggest songs, plus a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain which has become a live favourite. The songs have been rearranged and recorded in a stripped-back style for the release using a plethora of instrumentation including guitar, bass, drums, double bass, accordion, mandolin, tambourine etc. along with a string section on certain tracks.

This special acoustic tour will offer fans a chance to see and hear the trio play Wet Wet Wet’s most iconic songs – including Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes, Temptation, Sweet Surrender, and the legendary Love Is All Around – in an intimate setting, as they’ve never been performed before.

Wet Wet Wet have sold over 15 million records worldwide, with 20× platinum certifications, and incredibly have achieved over 500 weeks spent on the UK Singles and Albums Charts. They continue to be one of the UK’s most successful and best-loved bands, with a catalogue of defining hits such as Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes, Goodnight Girl, With a Little Help from My Friends, Sweet Surrender, Julia Says and of course, the ubiquitous Love Is All Around which spent the entire summer of 1994 at No.1.

An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet

13 May Carmarthen Lyric Theatre

14 May Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre

15 May Aldershot Princes Hall

16 May King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

17 May Scarborough Spa Theatre

19 May Inverness Eden Court

20 May Stirling Albert Hall

21 May Forfar Reid Hall

22 May Paisley Town Hall

23 May Oban Corran Halls

26 May Ilkley King’s Hall

27 May Crewe Lyceum Theatre

28 May Swindon Wyvern Theatre

29 May Worthing Pavilion Theatre

30 May Bury St Edmunds The Apex

