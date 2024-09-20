'Weird Al' Yankovic Teases 2025 'Bigger and Weirder' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 will be the year to get Weird! According to a new post on "Weird Al" Yankovic's Instagram page, the comedy musician will be embarking on a tour in 2025, featuring Puddles Pity Party as a special guest. This will be his first tour since "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" which ended in March of 2023. Called the "Bigger and Weirder" Tour, the dates will be announced Monday. Take a look at the post below!

Recently, the artist released a new polka medley consisting of parodies from popular songs and artists of the past decade including Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Adele’s “Hello,” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off."

Yankovic also recently revealed that a Broadway musical with his involvement may be in the works. “We’re thinking about it. We’re having conversations," the Grammy award winner said.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A beloved American treasure and pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his artist-approved parodies of huge hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). Also an actor, writer and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).

