We Were Sharks Release New Single 'Over This'

Recently, Canadian punks, We Were Sharks, officially announced the release of their new full length album, New Low, due out May 21, 2021 via Revival Recordings. Today, the band has released a new single "Over This," which fans can stream now here.

"Over This" as well as previously released singles "Problems," "Shameless," and "Bring Me Down" all come off of the band's highly anticipated record. Fans can pre-order New Low now here.

On New Low, lead vocalist Randy Frobel shares, "New Low is a collection of songs that we created that focuses on being down but not out. Since the release of Lost Touch, we've experienced many of life's ups and downs. We've lost relationships, friends and family, and have gone through a lot of unexpected challenges that life has a tendency to throw at you when you least expect it. However, no matter what may have tried to keep us down or hold us back, we always take the hit and keep pushing forward."

On the new single, guitarist Jason Mooney continues, "A lot of songs tell stories, but when we talked about what "Over This" was going to be about we decided to talk about a feeling or vibe rather than go the narrative route. We wanted to talk about the feeling you have when you find yourself in a place in life where you should be filled with joy, happiness, pride and essentially every positive feeling imaginable. Instead you feel lost with no sense of enthusiasm. Although you should appreciate the moments, you feel like you would rather be doing absolutely anything else and be anywhere else than where you are right now."

Additionally, on April 30, 2021, We Were Sharks will be hosting "New Low: The Visual Album Experience" via Veeps. The experience will feature We Were Sharks performing New Low in its entirety almost a full month prior to the release of the album in the form of a visual album experience that includes live performance style videos of every song on the album, behind the scenes look from the music videos and the making of the documentary. The event will conclude with a live Q&A with the band. Tickets are available now via weweresharks.veeps.com.

We Were Sharks' flippancy is a breath of fresh air in the face of a pop punk scene that's very self-serious (and seriously lacking self). While many of their peers wax poetic about wearing their hearts on their sleeves, this Ottawa band wears their wit in their moniker; they literally were a band called Sharks until legalities threatened to stop the party.

But the party didn't stop, as the band cheekily updated their name and carried on, and it continues on sophomore LP New Low. Irreverence inspires the lyrics, more a means to an end than some meaningful and profound proclamation that would position We Were Sharks as pop punk philosophers.

By swinging to both sides of pop punk, both the pop and rock edges, the band expanded their sound while shrinking from three guitars to two. It's the kind of thing that will make the van a little roomier when touring returns. Similar to their sonic gains made since the release of Lost Touch, We Were Sharks were growing their draw with their first proper US experiences. That included a slot at punk rock mainstay The Fest and tours alongside fellow pop punk satellite acts like A Wilhelm Scream, Such Gold, Youth Fountain, Assuming We Survive, Boys of Fall.

Not like the added space would be a huge worry. With an album like New Low, We Were Sharks are ready to reach a new high - and that could include a Bandwagon, or even bus. The only thing holding them back is the reality of the world they're rearing to take over.

New Low will be released May 21, 2021. For more information, please visit http://www.weweresharks.com/.

