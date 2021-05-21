We Were Sharks Release Highly Anticipated New Album 'New Low'

The day is finally here. Canadian punks, We Were Sharks, have officially released their highly anticipated album, New Low, today via Revival Recordings. Fans can stream the record in full now here, and can order physical copies of New Low here.

Additionally, in support of the release of the album, the band has unveiled the music video for the record's title track. Check out "New Low" here.

Leading up to the release of the record, the band released singles and music videos for "Over This," "Problems," "Shameless," and "Bring Me Down." They also hosted a unique restream event at the end of last month where fans got to experience the new album in full via in virtually live format. The restream event was supported by The Noise, idobi, Unorignal Vinyl, Smartpunk Records, and more, where the video was streamed simultaneously across each of the mentioned partners' socials.

On New Low, lead vocalist Randy Frobel shares, "New Low is a collection of songs that we created that focuses on being down but not out. Since the release of Lost Touch, we've experienced many of life's ups and downs. We've lost relationships, friends and family, and have gone through a lot of unexpected challenges that life has a tendency to throw at you when you least expect it. However, no matter what may have tried to keep us down or hold us back, we always take the hit and keep pushing forward."

On the title track/video, guitarist Jason Mooney continues, "We've been a band for almost 10 years. And we're fortunate to have fans who were there from the beginning. As musicians, I think it's important to challenge yourself to grow, evolve and continue to be inspired by new sounds. The hardest part is doing that and finding a way to still stick to your roots and not forget where you came from. Whenever we begin writing a new set of songs, we always try to create at least one piece of music that resembles the sound that we started with. A 'for-the-fans' if you will. And that's what "New Low" is. It's our newest love letter to those who've been with us since the beginning."

We Were Sharks' flippancy is a breath of fresh air in the face of a pop punk scene that's very self-serious (and seriously lacking self). While many of their peers wax poetic about wearing their hearts on their sleeves, this Ottawa band wears their wit in their moniker; they literally were a band called Sharks until legalities threatened to stop the party.

But the party didn't stop, as the band cheekily updated their name and carried on, and it continues on sophomore LP New Low. Irreverence inspires the lyrics, more a means to an end than some meaningful and profound proclamation that would position We Were Sharks as pop punk philosophers.

By swinging to both sides of pop punk, both the pop and rock edges, the band expanded their sound while shrinking from three guitars to two. It's the kind of thing that will make the van a little roomier when touring returns. Similar to their sonic gains made since the release of Lost Touch, We Were Sharks were growing their draw with their first proper US experiences. That included a slot at punk rock mainstay The Fest and tours alongside fellow pop punk satellite acts like A Wilhelm Scream, Such Gold, Youth Fountain, Assuming We Survive, Boys of Fall.

Not like the added space would be a huge worry. With an album like New Low, We Were Sharks are ready to reach a new high - and that could include a Bandwagon, or even bus. The only thing holding them back is the reality of the world they're rearing to take over.

New Low is out now. For more information, please visit http://www.weweresharks.com/.

Listen here: