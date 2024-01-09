Waxahatchee Announces New Album 'Tigers Blood' & Shares 'Right Back To It'

The album will be released on March 22.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Waxahatchee Announces New Album 'Tigers Blood' & Shares 'Right Back To It'

Waxahatchee, the solo project of Alabama-born and Kansas City-based Katie Crutchfield, is returning with her most confident and resilient album to date. Her first on new label home ANTI-, Tigers Blood, is available for pre-order now, and due March 22nd.

Here we see Crutchfield emerge as a powerhouse – an ethnologist of the self – forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses. But now she's arriving at revelations and she ain't holding them back. Tigers Blood also finds Crutchfield folding new collaborators into her world, with performances on the album by MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook.

Alongside the album announcement, Waxahatchee shares the single “Right Back To It" with a video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite. MJ Lenderman adds guitar and harmony vocals to the track, a nod to country duets like Emmylou Harris & Gram Parsons, winding over a steadfast banjo from Phil Cook. 

Crutchfield tells us “Right Back To It" was an early song that came together for Tigers Blood. “I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow. I'm really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Crutchfield says that she wrote most of the songs on Tigers Blood during a “hot hand spell” while on tour at the end of 2022. And when it came time to record, Crutchfield returned to her trusted producer Brad Cook and the Sonic Ranch in the border town Tornillo, Texas, a collaborator and place that also helped bring her sound to a groundbreaking turning point on 2020's Saint Cloud.

Saint Cloud was a breakthrough album for Waxahatchee, and despite being released in the height of the pandemic it entered #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart & Top 10 on the Emerging Artist chart. It was a welcome musical escape for many and cemented her status as an important voice in the indie-Americana scene. Now with Tigers Blood we see Crutchfield dig even deeper, the result is a complex and beautiful album that is sure to find a special place in people's hearts once again. 

Additionally Waxahatchee announces a 2024 tour in support of Tigers Blood that kicks off with a hometown show at Kansas City's Uptown Theater on April 18th and goes through September. Tour highlights include shows at New York's Beacon Theatre and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.  All dates below.

Tour Dates:

April 18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

April 19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

April 20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

April 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

April 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad's Place ^

April 26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre ^

April 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

April 28 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

April 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater  ^

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre ^

May 8 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom ^

May 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall ^

May 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater ^

May 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

May 14 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA ^

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

May 17 – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

May 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

May 19 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

May 23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall  %

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's %

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell's Beer Garden %

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &#

August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &#

August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &#

September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center - Wolf Trap &#

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore  &+

^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie

Photo Credit: Molly Matalon



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album Photo
Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album

Up-and-coming jam band, River Spell, delivers heartfelt songwriting and a timeless, yet innovative blend of sounds on their self-titled debut album, set to release on Feb. 16th.

2
NRBQ Founder Terry Adams Debut Solo Album Terrible To Be Reissued Photo
NRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued

In 1995, at the request of New World Records, Terry wrote and recorded an all-original jazz album. The NRBQ founder/pianist invited friends Marshall Allen and other Sun Ra members, Roswell Rudd (Archie Shepp and Carla Bley), the rhythm section of Greg Cohen and Bobby Previte that he met working on Robert Altman's Short Cuts movie.

3
Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single Photo
Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single

A testament to Zach's unwavering commitment to authenticity, Zach co-wrote every song on his upcoming album to help further his personal connection with fans. Renowned producer and songwriter Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Alan Jackson) collaborated with Zach to bring the album to life as sole producer on the project. 

4
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single Photo
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ features 11 songs that delve further into the void than previous records, leaving the sardonic frustration behind for sarcastic existentialism, zeroing in on the big philosophical questions, and the pedantic shards of nonsense that make up our existence.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SIX