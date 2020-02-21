Wax Charmer Release Debut EP SUBURBAN REPLAY

Today, Los Angeles based rock group Wax Charmer release their debut EP Suburban Replay, featuring the singles "Emblem" and "Downstairs," along with two new tracks "The City" and "Social Currency."

Wax Charmer, which includes three of the original members of local mainstay Jubilo Drive, are motivated by a lot of today's current issues like climate change and political unrest. As artists, they're utilizing their platform to speak out and ignite conversation amongst their community of fans and supporters. Tastemaker publications like Buzzbands have called them "bold" and "thought-provoking" (The Wandering Ear), while longstanding indie pub Glide Magazine gave the band praise comparisons to Steely Dan. A series of contradictions, the gentleman of Wax Charmer combine widely contrasting tastes and musical styles. Their diverse collection of influences ultimately makes its members more informed and nuanced musicians.

What the eclectic group have composed with Suburban Replay is a strong and powerful debut stacked with four tracks that could hold their own in any setting. With just the right amount of nostalgia pulling from 70s and 90s rock, they've crafted something inherently familiar yet immensely prevalent. What might be easy to dance to in a dim-lit setting can also make for a heavy headbanger with the full-band in a live setting. The energy comes from their cohesiveness as a band that's performed together since college and have found their optimal output.

Suburban Replay is, to put it simply, a social commentary on modern America. The EP kicks off with "The City," a song that explores the legendary Los Angeles from the perspective of those who've grown up as part of its history, with a guitar solo that makes it easy to get lost in a Hollywood daydream. The guys then take it a step further with "Social Currency," diving into the problems with social facades and the benefit of being true to yourself and others. "Make sure your life is optimized - the perfect house, the perfect wife. But that's a front and we all know that what we see is just a show." After 'the self' has been secured, Wax Charmer survey the outside world. "Downstairs" juxtaposes nostalgia with distortion, while "Emblem" rounds out the project with perhaps the heaviest message, looking at the repetitive history of oppression as it continues today in society.

Vocalist J.H. Kleinman explains further, "All of the lyrical metaphors came from phrases that I would write down after waking up, typically inspired by current events. Ranging from climate inaction to mass distraction, it's a blended perspective of the times no matter."

Suburban Replay has a lot of offer as an EP, yet it's just the start for the new group. They've already got a second EP underway and set for release later this year. Fans can catch them at their release show at 8pm on February 27th at the Resident in downtown Los Angeles (details here). Glide Magazine put it best when they said, "it's hard not to get excited about what we can expect from this rising group of young rockers."

Wax Charmer is J.H. Kleinman, Henry Kuckens, and Jacob Lauing. Connect with the band on social media and streaming for more new music and artist updates.





Related Articles View More Music Stories