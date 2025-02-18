Wardruna to Embark on North American Tour with Special Guest Chelsea Wolfe

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with dates slated for Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York’s Beacon Theatre, and Toronto’s Massey Hall.
Following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Birna, Wardruna have announced their highly-anticipated North American tour in support of the immersive album. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with dates slated for Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York’s Beacon Theatre, and Toronto’s Massey Hall. Chelsea Wolfe will join as a special guest on all dates except Los Angeles. Ticket links can be found via Wardruna.com.
The North American tour expands upon Wardruna’s ongoing world tour, which has already seen the band perform at stunning historical and natural venues. New tour dates include Wardruna’s live debut in Spain and Portugal, as well as festival appearances at Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air and Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest. The group was previously announced as the headliner for this year’s Fire in the Mountains festival in Montana (July 25 - 27).
Wardruna is known for performing in breathtaking historical locations such as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus at the Acropolis in Athens, as well as surrounded by natural wonders such as the Red Rocks in Colorado. Their upcoming performances continue this tradition, offering audiences a profound experience of music in conversation with history and nature.
In Wroclaw, Poland, the group is set to perform at the historic, UNESCO world heritage site, The Centennial Hall. Wardruna have also recently announced a special concert at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii, a site of cultural significance in history and popular culture. Main composer states Einar Selvik: “We are genuinely honored to be invited to perform at the amphitheater in Pompei and it is hard to find the right words to express how special this feels. Not on only because of the historical and cultural significance of this rarely used venue but also the place it has in more recent cultural history with Pink Floyd’s legendary performance at this very site. Needless to say, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity!”
September 4 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
September 5 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
September 7 Phoenix, AZ Ikeda Theatre at The Mesa Arts Center
September 8 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre *
September 9 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
September 11 Portland, OR The Keller Auditorium
September 14 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
September 16 Salt Lake City, UT Capitol Theatre
September 17 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
September 19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
September 20 Chicago, IL The Auditorium Theatre
September 22 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
September 23 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
September 24 Boston, MA Wang Theatre
September 26 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
September 27 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
September 28 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
*-No Chelsea Wolfe
Birna was written and recorded over three years, with music by Selvik and longtime collaborator/vocalist Linda-Fay Hella, and lyrics solely by Selvik. The album unravels the long and entangled history of the relationship between man and Bear and contemplating the present state of how humans relate to the wild in general. Wardruna was featured on the February cover of Decibel Magazine, while Metal Hammer praising the them, as “a genuine force of nature.” Blabbermouth called Birna “another bold celebration of the band’s culture,” and New Noise noted that “They’re not just in conversation with nature; they and the natural world confide in one another.”
Special guest Jo Quail on March UK and IE dates
March 17 Liverpool, UK Philharmonic
March 18 Birmingham, UK Symphony Hall
March 19 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
March 21 Bristol, UK Beacon
March 22 York, UK Barbican
March 23 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
March 25 Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo
April 26 Oslo, NO Operaen SOLD OUT
April 27 Oslo, NO Operaen SOLD OUT
April 29 Trondheim, NO Olavshallen
May 2 Kristiansand, NO Kilden
May 3 Stavanger, NO Konserthuset
May 4 Bergen, NO Grieghallen
June 7 Reykjavik, IS Harpa
July 25 - 27 Red Eagle Campground (Cut Bank), MT Fire In The Mountains Festival
August 3 Rasnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 5 Pompeii, IT Amphitheatre of Pompeii
August 7 Serravalle di Chienti, IT Montelago Celtic Festival
August 9 Istanbul, TR Harbiye Open Air Theater
August 11 Antwerp, BE OLT Rivierenhof
August 13 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival
August 15 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze Open Air Festival
August 16 Chemnitz, DE Filmnächte Chemnitz Theaterplatz
November 14 Hannover, DE Kuppelsaal
November 16 Copenhagen, DK Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene
November 17 Copenhagen, DK Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene
November 19 Stockholm, SE Cirkus
November 21 Helsinki, FI Finlandia-Talo
November 22 Lahti, FI Sibeliustalo
November 23 Tampere, FI Tampere-Talo
November 25 Tallinn, EE Alexela Kontserdimaja
November 27 Wroclaw, PL Centennial Hall
November 28 Munich, DE Showpalast
November 29 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle – Beethoven-Saal
December 2 Porto, PT Casa de Música
December 4 Madrid, ES The Music Station
December 6 Toulouse, FR Salle Horizon
December 7 Torino, IT Auditorium del Lingotto
December 8 Strasbourg, FR Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès
From the Runaljod album trilogy (2009, 2013, 2016), exploring old Norse myths, traditions, and language through the 24 proto-Norse runes, the sound of Wardruna evolved and blended into the stripped down, acoustic compositions on Skald (2018). The group’s most recent album, Birna (2025), explores man’s relationship via the Bear. Wardruna has performed at multiple manmade historical locations including Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Acropolis, Bulgaria’s Ancient Theater of Philipoppolis, as well as locations set amidst natural wonders such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Alongside his work with Wardruna, Einar Selvik has composed music for large tv and game productions such as “Vikings” and “Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla,” he gives tutorials and lectures on Old Norse literature, musicology, instruments and philosophy, and he has worked with renowned artists such as Mari Boine, Tina Guo, Matoma and Eivør, including appearances on Norwegian, Danish and Polish national television.
Photo credit: Morten Munthe
