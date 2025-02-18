Wardruna to Embark on North American Tour with Special Guest Chelsea Wolfe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Birna, Wardruna have announced their highly-anticipated North American tour in support of the immersive album. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with dates slated for Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, New York’s Beacon Theatre, and Toronto’s Massey Hall. Chelsea Wolfe will join as a special guest on all dates except Los Angeles. Ticket links can be found via Wardruna.com.

The North American tour expands upon Wardruna’s ongoing world tour, which has already seen the band perform at stunning historical and natural venues. New tour dates include Wardruna’s live debut in Spain and Portugal, as well as festival appearances at Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air and Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest. The group was previously announced as the headliner for this year’s Fire in the Mountains festival in Montana (July 25 - 27).

Wardruna is known for performing in breathtaking historical locations such as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus at the Acropolis in Athens, as well as surrounded by natural wonders such as the Red Rocks in Colorado. Their upcoming performances continue this tradition, offering audiences a profound experience of music in conversation with history and nature.

In Wroclaw, Poland, the group is set to perform at the historic, UNESCO world heritage site, The Centennial Hall. Wardruna have also recently announced a special concert at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii, a site of cultural significance in history and popular culture. Main composer states Einar Selvik: “We are genuinely honored to be invited to perform at the amphitheater in Pompei and it is hard to find the right words to express how special this feels. Not on only because of the historical and cultural significance of this rarely used venue but also the place it has in more recent cultural history with Pink Floyd’s legendary performance at this very site. Needless to say, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Wardruna North American tour dates:

September 4 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

September 5 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

September 7 Phoenix, AZ Ikeda Theatre at The Mesa Arts Center

September 8 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre *

September 9 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

September 11 Portland, OR The Keller Auditorium

September 14 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

September 16 Salt Lake City, UT Capitol Theatre

September 17 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

September 19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

September 20 Chicago, IL The Auditorium Theatre

September 22 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

September 23 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

September 24 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

September 26 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

September 27 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

September 28 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

*-No Chelsea Wolfe

Birna was written and recorded over three years, with music by Selvik and longtime collaborator/vocalist Linda-Fay Hella, and lyrics solely by Selvik. The album unravels the long and entangled history of the relationship between man and Bear and contemplating the present state of how humans relate to the wild in general. Wardruna was featured on the February cover of Decibel Magazine, while Metal Hammer praising the them, as “a genuine force of nature.” Blabbermouth called Birna “another bold celebration of the band’s culture,” and New Noise noted that “They’re not just in conversation with nature; they and the natural world confide in one another.”

Wardruna tour dates:

Special guest Jo Quail on March UK and IE dates

March 17 Liverpool, UK Philharmonic

March 18 Birmingham, UK Symphony Hall

March 19 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

March 21 Bristol, UK Beacon

March 22 York, UK Barbican

March 23 Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

March 25 Glasgow, UK SEC Armadillo

April 26 Oslo, NO Operaen SOLD OUT

April 27 Oslo, NO Operaen SOLD OUT

April 29 Trondheim, NO Olavshallen

May 2 Kristiansand, NO Kilden

May 3 Stavanger, NO Konserthuset

May 4 Bergen, NO Grieghallen

June 7 Reykjavik, IS Harpa

July 25 - 27 Red Eagle Campground (Cut Bank), MT Fire In The Mountains Festival

August 3 Rasnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 5 Pompeii, IT Amphitheatre of Pompeii

August 7 Serravalle di Chienti, IT Montelago Celtic Festival

August 9 Istanbul, TR Harbiye Open Air Theater

August 11 Antwerp, BE OLT Rivierenhof

August 13 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival

August 15 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze Open Air Festival

August 16 Chemnitz, DE Filmnächte Chemnitz Theaterplatz

November 14 Hannover, DE Kuppelsaal

November 16 Copenhagen, DK Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene

November 17 Copenhagen, DK Det Kongelige Teater – Gamle Scene

November 19 Stockholm, SE Cirkus

November 21 Helsinki, FI Finlandia-Talo

November 22 Lahti, FI Sibeliustalo

November 23 Tampere, FI Tampere-Talo

November 25 Tallinn, EE Alexela Kontserdimaja

November 27 Wroclaw, PL Centennial Hall

November 28 Munich, DE Showpalast

November 29 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle – Beethoven-Saal

December 2 Porto, PT Casa de Música

December 4 Madrid, ES The Music Station

December 6 Toulouse, FR Salle Horizon

December 7 Torino, IT Auditorium del Lingotto

December 8 Strasbourg, FR Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

From the Runaljod album trilogy (2009, 2013, 2016), exploring old Norse myths, traditions, and language through the 24 proto-Norse runes, the sound of Wardruna evolved and blended into the stripped down, acoustic compositions on Skald (2018). The group’s most recent album, Birna (2025), explores man’s relationship via the Bear. Wardruna has performed at multiple manmade historical locations including Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Acropolis, Bulgaria’s Ancient Theater of Philipoppolis, as well as locations set amidst natural wonders such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Alongside his work with Wardruna, Einar Selvik has composed music for large tv and game productions such as “Vikings” and “Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla,” he gives tutorials and lectures on Old Norse literature, musicology, instruments and philosophy, and he has worked with renowned artists such as Mari Boine, Tina Guo, Matoma and Eivør, including appearances on Norwegian, Danish and Polish national television.

Photo credit: Morten Munthe

Comments