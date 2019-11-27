Walt Disney Records Releases Collectible 3-Inch Vinyl For Classic Singles

Walt Disney Records is set to release four new 3" vinyl singles on Record Store Day Black Friday, Nov. 29. Made to play on the Crosley RSD3 mini-turntable, the following classic singles from the award-winning original motion picture soundtracks include:

1. Aladdin - "A Whole New World" (Lea Salonga, Brad Kane)

2. The Little Mermaid - "A Part of Your World" (Jodi Benson)

3. The Lion King - "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" (Ernie Sabella, Joseph Williams, Kristle Edwards, Nathan Lane, Sally Dworsky)

4. Toy Story - "You've Got a Friend in Me" (Randy Newman)

Each limited edition 3" single includes colored vinyl unique to the title and a pull-out poster.

The RSD3 mini-turntable, a collaboration between Record Store Day and Crosley Radio debuted in April and sold out immediately. RSD3 mini-turntables are back in stock at record stores, and the four singles will be the next releases exclusively for the RSD3 on RSD Black Friday. Visit https://recordstoreday.com/RSD3 for more information on the RSD3 mini-turntable.





