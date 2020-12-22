WALLIS 'Lonely Christmas' Hits 1,000,000+ Views on YouTube

"Lonely Christmas," the first single released by previously unknown 15 year old artist WALLIS, has gone viral and has been viewed over 1,000,000 times on YouTube in just 18 days. After receiving more than 15,000 upvotes on Reddit and being shared by Ellen DeGeneres across all her social channels, "Lonely Christmas" has become a worldwide hit for the young singer/songwriter.

While particularly poignant for a holiday season where many cannot gather with loved ones, "Lonely Christmas" has all the elements of a new Christmas classic.

"I am still in awe. When we released it, I was expecting to have a few family and friends tune in, but we never expected this incredible reaction," exclaims WALLIS. "Loneliness is a universal feeling, regardless of if you're surrounded by people or are literally alone. Though everything may feel so permanent right now, this song is a message of hope. Like I sing in the song, 'It's alright, we're just stuck at a red light.'"

WALLIS's extraordinarily soulful and technically sound vocals belie her young age. She is joined on the track by her equally talented sisters, Maren (13) and Soleil (10), who sing harmonies. WALLIS and her father, Gene Schriver, completed the song in two weeks at their home studio, and the music video was filmed in one day by her father on an iPhone 11XR at her home, neighborhood and grandparents' house. A family friend who works as a film editor put the footage together, and "Lonely Christmas" officially was born. The video was shared from YouTube on Reddit's r/Music subreddit, where it became an immediate success - even becoming the top post on Reddit's What's Hot page!

Watch the video here: