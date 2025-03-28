Vitamin String Quartet Sets New LP 'VSQ Performs Frank Ocean'

Listen to a new string cover of “Pink + White" now.
Pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have announced their new album VSQ Performs Frank Ocean, out April 25 via CMH Label Group/Vitamin Records. The collection offers thirteen dreamy renditions of Ocean’s most enduring songs, and the announcement comes with the quartet’s string cover of his track “Pink + White.” VSQ will embark on a tour of the northeast this May, and recently announced an extensive US fall tour (full list of tour dates below).
With over 2 billion streams and over 1 million physical units sold, the Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits. Fresh off high-profile placements in the Netflix and Shondaland original hit series Bridgerton, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). The group has had 11 Billboard charting albums, with their 2024 release VSQ Performs Taylor Swift hitting #1 on both the Classical and Classical Crossover charts.
Frank Ocean’s eclectic avant-soul sound and idiosyncratic song structure presented VSQ with the opportunity for all the more expansive arrangements on VSQ Performs Frank Ocean. “Creating string arrangements and recordings from the singular work of an artist like Frank Ocean is all the reward you need sometimes,” says James Curtiss, Director of A&R at CMH Label Group. “Wrapping your mind around the psychedelic soul of a track like ‘Pink + White’ and generating a piece of chamber music from those origins allows for something equal parts challenging and freeing. It’s dream material for fans of the original and string savants.”
Across over 300 releases VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.
05/14 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
05/15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
05/16 - New York, NY - The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture
05/17 - Newark, NJ - Victoria Theatre at NJPAC
05/20 - Bath, UK - The Bath Forum
05/21 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Town Hall
05/22 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
05/23 - London, UK - Union Chapel
05/24 - London, UK - Union Chapel
09/12 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
10/02 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre
10/04 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre
10/05 - Purchase, NY - Pepsico Theater
10/07 - Buffalo, NY - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
10/08 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center
10/09 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall
10/10 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre
10/11 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center
10/12 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
10/15 - Lynchburg, VA - Historic Theatre
10/16 - Newport News, VA - TBA
10/17 - Charleston, WV - Maier Foundation Performance Hall
10/18 - Dayton, OH - Victoria Theatre
10/19 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
10/22 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theater
10/23 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
10/24 - Sheboygan, WI - Weill Center
10/25 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts Center
10/26 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center
10/28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/30 - Maryville, TN - TBA
11/01 - Germantown, TN - Germantown Performing Arts Center
11/02 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre
Photo Credit: Nick Fancher
Videos