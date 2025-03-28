Vitamin String Quartet Sets New LP 'VSQ Performs Frank Ocean'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have announced their new album VSQ Performs Frank Ocean, out April 25 via CMH Label Group/Vitamin Records. The collection offers thirteen dreamy renditions of Ocean’s most enduring songs, and the announcement comes with the quartet’s string cover of his track “Pink + White.” VSQ will embark on a tour of the northeast this May, and recently announced an extensive US fall tour (full list of tour dates below).

With over 2 billion streams and over 1 million physical units sold, the Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits. Fresh off high-profile placements in the Netflix and Shondaland original hit series Bridgerton, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). The group has had 11 Billboard charting albums, with their 2024 release VSQ Performs Taylor Swift hitting #1 on both the Classical and Classical Crossover charts.

Frank Ocean’s eclectic avant-soul sound and idiosyncratic song structure presented VSQ with the opportunity for all the more expansive arrangements on VSQ Performs Frank Ocean. “Creating string arrangements and recordings from the singular work of an artist like Frank Ocean is all the reward you need sometimes,” says James Curtiss, Director of A&R at CMH Label Group. “Wrapping your mind around the psychedelic soul of a track like ‘Pink + White’ and generating a piece of chamber music from those origins allows for something equal parts challenging and freeing. It’s dream material for fans of the original and string savants.”

Across over 300 releases VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.

Tour Dates:

05/14 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

05/15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

05/16 - New York, NY - The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

05/17 - Newark, NJ - Victoria Theatre at NJPAC

05/20 - Bath, UK - The Bath Forum

05/21 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Town Hall

05/22 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

05/23 - London, UK - Union Chapel

05/24 - London, UK - Union Chapel

09/12 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

10/02 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre

10/04 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre

10/05 - Purchase, NY - Pepsico Theater

10/07 - Buffalo, NY - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

10/08 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

10/09 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Universal Preservation Hall

10/10 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre

10/11 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

10/12 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

10/15 - Lynchburg, VA - Historic Theatre

10/16 - Newport News, VA - TBA

10/17 - Charleston, WV - Maier Foundation Performance Hall

10/18 - Dayton, OH - Victoria Theatre

10/19 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

10/22 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theater

10/23 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

10/24 - Sheboygan, WI - Weill Center

10/25 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

10/26 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center

10/28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/30 - Maryville, TN - TBA

11/01 - Germantown, TN - Germantown Performing Arts Center

11/02 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher

