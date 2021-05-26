Vintage Pistol Shares New Track 'Be Careful'

In honor of the long-awaited festival season, electro-jam explosions Vintage Pistol offer a fresh groove with the release of a new single "Be Careful," premiering exclusively today via Live For Live Music.

A spirited anthem described as "a breath of fresh air in a stuffy apartment from the opening synth notes" and boasting a guitar intro "reminiscent of a Jerry Garcia envelope filter from many a deep dive into 'Fire on the Mountain'" (Live For Live Music), "Be Careful" will hit digital streaming platforms on Friday, May 31st. Be among the first to enjoy the vivacious new tune below.



On a never ending quest to deliver sonic elation coast to coast, Vintage Pistol comes alive in the pandemonium of sticky summer celebrations and unbridled jubilee. A fast-rising favorite among festival devotees, the funk-slinging titans have been found running riot alongside the likes of Widespread Panic, Consider the Source, Andy Frasco & the U.N., and are expected to appear at a slew of events in 2021 including Summer Camp Music Festival, Moonshiner's Ball, Mountain Music Fest, and more. A complete list of tour dates are below.



Following the great pandemic pause of 2020, Vintage Pistol looks forward to hitting the road once again toting a brand new tune, with more to come this summer. To keep up with all things Vintage Pistol, visit vintagepistol.com.

Listen here.