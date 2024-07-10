Video: Wunderhorse Release New Single 'Silver'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UK rock band Wunderhorse have released “Silver” the third taster of the band’s forthcoming album, Midas, which will arrive August 30th via Communion/Mick Music. Along with the track comes a black and white video featuring frontman Jacob Slater finding companionship with a caged bird.

Originally conceived long before Midas began to take shape, “Silver” almost failed to make the record due to the niggling feeling that its pieces weren’t quite fitting into place. Whilst stateside at Pachyderm Studio, Wunderhorse stripped it down to basics and inspiration struck to complete the jigsaw.

“The song is about that ugly side of yourself that you try to keep a secret, but you know it’s there because it makes your skin crawl sometimes,” frontman Jacob Slater says of the track. “It gets you places but f*cks you up in the process. Everyone has elements of their makeup that they’d rather not admit to or keep locked away and never look at. That’s what ‘Silver’ is about. Kind of.”

Recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studio (birthplace of Nirvana’s In Utero & PJ Harvey’s Rid Of Me) with producer Craig Silvey (The Rolling Stones, The National, Florence + the Machine), Midas is the band’s second LP, following 2022’s debut Cub.

Midas adopts an unpolished recording process which captures the visceral atmosphere of Wunderhorse’s lauded live performances. Frontman Jacob Slater explains:

“When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills,” Slater says of the new album. “We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you've been locked inside the bass drum.”

This autumn, the band’s headline shows will see them step into bigger, iconic UK venues, which include a stop at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

In the 18 months since release, Wunderhorse’s debut album Cub has taken on a life of its own. Its success saw the four-piece graduate from playing in basements of pubs to filling Glastonbury’s Woodsies tent and selling out London’s O2 Forum months in advance. The band - Slater and guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin - grew their audience exponentially in both scale and ardency, and the band’s songs have reached the status of cultural reference points within the younger contingents of their fanbase.

Having burned himself out as the teenage frontman of the much-hyped, but ultimately ill-fated punk outfit Dead Pretties, Slater had retired to Cornwall to repair the damage that he had caused himself. It was whilst working as a surf instructor on the UK’s south western coast that Slater rekindled his love of songwriting, ultimately spinning the introspective compositions that went on to form the foundations of Wunderhorse. Having spent a period thinking that his life as musician may be over, it was the strength of the songs - and the immediate response to them from fans - that re-energized Slater and turned Wunderhorse into one of the most dynamic and thrilling young bands in Britain.

The week prior to Midas’ release will see Wunderhorse take to the stage at Reading + Leeds, following a co-headline spot at Dot to Dot Festival.

Midas Tracklist

Midas Rain Emily Silver Arizona Superman July Cathedrals Girl Aeroplane

Photo Credit: Polocho

