Video: Watch Sofia Coppola & Priscilla Presley In A First Look At PRISCILLA

The film will be released in theaters on November 3.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Step into the lavish world of PRISCILLA with a first look from writer/director Sofia Coppola and executive producer Priscilla Presley, as they dive into the process of bringing Priscilla’s life story to the big screen.

Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Watch the video here:






