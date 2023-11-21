Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones

The new remix is featured on the deluxe edition of Rapp's debut album, "Snow Angel."

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Reneé Rapp has released the music video for the "Tummy Hurts" remix with Coco Jones.

The new remix is featured on the deluxe edition of Rapp's debut album, "Snow Angel." Other new songs include "I Do," "Messy," and "Swim."

The visual was directed by Cole Santiago. Watch below!

Reneé Rapp ’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling.

Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming movie musical adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power.

Coco Jones released her debut EP, "What I Didn't Tell You," under the label High Standardz / Def Jam in November 2022.  The lead single, "ICU," has catapulted her to success. She recently received four 2024 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performances.

Watch the video here:






