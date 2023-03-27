Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ Special

Miley Cyrus' “Endless Summer Vacation” Backyard Sessions special is now streaming on Disney+.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Watch Miley Cyrus perform "Jaded" from her recent album "Endless Summer Vacation" on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special.

The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers."

With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.

Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" quickly became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation.

Watch the new performance here:






The Life Luxe Experience Announces New Date and Additions Photo
'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has announced a new date. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release What You Never Told Me Photo
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'
Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life.
Penguin Cafe Shares Second Variety In Honor of Piano Day Photo
Penguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano Day
‘Second Variety’ follows the critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Handfuls Of Night’, which was inspired by Arthur Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911. This was followed by the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled ‘A Matter of Life… 2021’.
HENGE Release New Single Get A Wriggle On Photo
HENGE Release New Single 'Get A Wriggle On'
Interplanetary ravers HENGE are back with a brand new single - “Get A Wriggle On”. The track is a joyous, yo-yoing electro/prog banger that delivers a motivational message at warp speed - calling for immediate action to tackle the climate crisis looming over planet Earth. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Skindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline TourSkindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline Tour
March 27, 2023

The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.
Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'
March 27, 2023

Written and co-produced by Phabo with Louie Lastic (GoldLink, Kehlani, Masego), “Scorpio Moon” debuted last year on influential global platform COLORS with Phabo’s captivating performance earning raves as well as more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone. “Scorpio Moon” is available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAYVideo: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAY
March 27, 2023

Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more.
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation SeriesDYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series
March 27, 2023

The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'
March 27, 2023

With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
