Video: Ukrainian Band Okean Elzy Shares New Music Video for 'Voices Are Rising'

Ukraine's most beloved and enduring band Okean Elzy have shared the official video for their single “Voices Are Rising”, which marked their first ever English language track as well as their debut release after signing a worldwide deal with Warner Music.

Regularly selling-out stadium shows, winning multiple YUNA Awards (the nation’s equivalent to the Grammys or the BRITs), and topping airplay charts, Okean Elzy are undoubtedly Ukraine’s biggest band.

The powerful performance video for “Voices Are Rising” brings a first taste of that star quality to international audiences. Starting off with soft, melodic verses, the song quickly unfolds into an anthemic chorus that perfectly encapsulates the intensity of despair surrounding the grievances of the people of Ukraine and the rest of the world.

The band’s lead vocalist Sviastoslav ‘Slava’ Vakarchuk says, “‘Voices Are Rising’ is a song about energy. Everyone has an enormous amount of energy inside. The challenge is to be able to use this energy for the benefit of good things. It is an important skill I like to use every time I face difficulties. It is a very necessary song for me and millions of people in these turbulent times.”

The video emerges as the band are gearing up to release their first album entirely in English, marking a significant milestone in their illustrious career. With their upcoming record, Okean Elzy hope to transcend borders and share the rich tapestry of Ukrainian culture with audiences around the world. Their decision to release an English-language album comes at a crucial time, as the ongoing war in Ukraine underscores the importance of international solidarity and understanding.

Despite English not being their native language, Okean Elzy embrace this new artistic endeavour with enthusiasm and determination. Collaborating with international producers, they are poised to deliver a collection of songs that stay true to their signature sound while reaching a broader audience. As Slava explains, "We've always been influenced by English-speaking rock and pop music. Now, we're excited to share our music with the world in a language everyone can understand."

Reflecting on the band’s journey, he adds, "It's paradoxical. I have always believed in the power of love. But when war is going on in your country, threatening the people you love, you have to become a warrior.” Indeed, Slava has been actively involved in performing acoustically for Ukrainian troops at the front lines, using his music to uplift spirits and spread messages of hope to boost morale with hundreds of performances.

For over twenty-five years, Okean Elzy have been a beacon of hope and inspiration in Ukraine, spreading their message of resilience and unity through their music. Slava has been at the forefront of this movement, using his platform to advocate for peace and solidarity in the face of adversity. Together with his fellow band members, he has also actively supported IOM and MTV Europe’s human rights campaign, People Are Not For Sale. In 2003 he became an Honorary Ambassador of Culture in Ukraine, before being named as Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme in 2005. He is also a rare example of a rock star academic, holding a PhD in physics.

Since debuting in the ‘90s, Okean Elzy (whose name translates as Elza’s Ocean) have captivated audiences across Eastern Europe with powerful rock anthems such as ‘На небі’ (‘Na Nebi’) and ‘Без бою’ (‘Bez boyu’). While they regularly play to 70,000+ people in Ukraine, they have also played major venues across the world too, including London’s Eventim Apollo and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Now, through their music and activism, Okean Elzy continue to spread a message of hope and resilience, reminding audiences that "there is light at the end of the tunnel, we just need to all get through the tunnel and to the light."

Okean Elzy have just played the first leg of their Help For Ukraine headline tour, which included packed shows in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton, and culminated at Warsaw’s Palladium. This summer they will embark upon a huge and long awaited stadium tour of Ukraine, before the second stage of Help For Ukraine gets underway in September with shows in Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal.

Photo Credit: Maksym Getman

