Video: The Linda Lindas Share New Song 'Yo Me Estreso' Feat. “Weird Al” Yankovic

The Linda Lindas release “Yo Me Estreso,” the new single and video from their recently announced new album, No Obligation, due October 11th via Epitaph. The song and video feature “Weird Al” Yankovic on guest accordion.

“‘Yo Me Estreso’ is a song about always being stressed, always being anxious and thinking that people are mad at you when they really aren't,” explains Bela Salazar. “It was inspired by listening to a lot of corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and doing that in our own punk style.”

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise in the opening, title track of the album - “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

Since going viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song “Racist, Sexist, Boy” the world has watched these four musicians scream about injustice, sing about growing up and exhibit the kind of altruism that is so meaningful to the punk scene. While their evolution as writers, performers and studio geeks is clear on No Obligation, their ethos remain steadfast. The band has released three great album cuts so far, the anxiety filled ”Too Many Things,” the scorcher “Revolution / Resolution,” and the album’s addictive lead single “All In My Head” With all four musicians each contributing to the writing and lead-singing, the songs are as varied and dynamic as the girls themselves, however the listener always senses the underpinning of both their shared world-view and their bond. No Obligation is available for pre-order now.

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour with Green Day on The Saviors Tour, celebrating the anniversaries of Green Day’s iconic albums Dookie and American Idiot, and joined by The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid. The Linda Lindas will be playing headline dates throughout the tour as well.

THE LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES:

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

08/31 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

The band has had a whirlwind past year including appearing on The Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album and performing their cut of “Found A Job” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. They’ve also supported Blondie, The Breeders and Paramore on their This is Why tour and played festivals across the US including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and More.

The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.” Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte. The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

NO OBLIGATIONS TRACK LIST:

Photo Credit: Jessie Cowan

