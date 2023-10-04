Video: TesseracT Share Video For 'Echoes'; U.S. Tour Starts Tomorrow

The visualiser was created by Asiel Manuel Rodriguez Espinosa.
After releasing the album of their career in the form of War Of Being, TesseracT invite fans once more to a beautiful listening experience in the form of "Echoes."
The track lands with earth shattering impact as guitar riffs collide with polyrhythmic drums, giving way to malleable bass lines, coupled with a vocal performance that is as vulnerable as it is brilliant. Gearing up for the track's climactic grand finale where aftershocks of groove reverberate throughout the listener. It's the perfect prologue in understanding the relationship between El and The Scribe.
Frontman Daniel Tompkins says, "The concept of 'Echoes' is based around one of our main characters, ‘El' and 'The Scribe.' They play a major part in the concept and game as The Scribe is a splintered part of El's ego that has the ability to control destiny and rewrite the past."
He continues, "This has always been a hard-hitting song and it adds a real dynamic to the album. As a stand-alone track, it exudes feelings from the heights of euphoria but also the depths of desperation. There's a real sense of frustration and regret throughout, especially as the song climaxes with its brutal admission."
The visualiser, created by Asiel Manuel Rodriguez Espinosa (@asiel_type ) peels back yet more layers from the mysterious world of "The Strangeland." It moves from peaceful moonlit plains to firey ruins taking with it listener to another world.
Tomorrow, the band will kick off their biggest tour to date in North America, bringing listeners right into the world of "The Strangeland." This leg will span from October 5 in North Carolina right up to November 13 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alongside regular tickets, fans will also have to opportunity for VIP experiences which consist of an exclusive stripped down performance, Q&A with TesseracT, limited signed art print, laminate with lanyard, early merch access and early entry.
TesseracT marked their return with their statement of intent that was the 11-minute "War Of Being," the emotional crash landing of "Legion," and the unveiling of the world's first-ever VR concept album experience in "The Grey," bringing fans directly into the world of "The Strangeland."
TesseracT have also unveiled the Kickstarter for the full VR + Desktop game, "War Of Being," as Tompkins elaborates more here.
10/5 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground
10/6 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm
10/7 — Norfolk, VA — Norva
10/8 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live!
10/10 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
10/13 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
10/14 — Boston, MA — Paradise
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA — TLA
10/17 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre
10/19 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall
10/20 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation
10/21 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag
10/23 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall
10/24 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
10/26 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox
10/27 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore
10/28 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
10/29 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre
10/31 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom
11/1 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theatre
11/3 — San Diego, CA — Observatory North Park
11/4 — Phoenix, AZ — Nile Theater
11/5 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel
11/7 — Dallas, TX — The Granada Theater
11/8 — Austin, TX — Emo's
11/9 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live
11/11 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum
11/12 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
11/13 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
