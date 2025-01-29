Video: Sam Fender Shares Video for 'People Watching' Starring Andrew Scott

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sam Fender has shared the video to the title-track from his forthcoming third album, People Watching. The new record is set for release on February 21st via Capitol Records.

The video features the globally acclaimed, BAFTA, and Laurence Olivier Award winning Irish actor, Andrew Scott. Scott is known for his award-nominated performances in the likes of the BAFTA-nominated film, All of Us Strangers; the Emmy-nominated Netflix limited series Ripley; and the stunning West End production of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” in which he brought eight characters to life. Upcoming, he will star in the newest Knives Out film: Wake Up Dead Man; and Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February. The Dublin born actor here puts in a heart-wrenching depiction of love and loss in the official video for Sam’s soaring anthem.

Of the video, Andrew Scott states, “Sam’s masterpiece of a song has become a true friend to me. Working on it was truly cathartic, and I’ll always be grateful to Sam for his extraordinary talent, and for the other artists who made this film, and of course to my mum, who I will hold in my heart til the day I die.”

Speaking of Scott’s role in the video, Sam explains, “I’m really excited for the ‘People Watching’ video to be out in the world this week. I was so buzzing when I found out Andrew wanted to be involved - I’m a huge fan of his and he was absolutely perfect for the role.” Directed by Stuart McIntyre, the video was shot in Long Beach, CA.

Last week, Sam shared his new single, “Arm’s Length,” a song that received a huge reaction from his fans on his 2024 sold-out UK/Ireland arena tour, with its widescreen cinematic atmospherics.

Describing the new single Sam explains that “Arm’s Length” “originally came from one of those magic moments where you’re just messing around, and a song literally falls out of the sky. It’s about being avoidant and flighty. But also, just a simple pop song, which I love.”

Now solidified as one of Britain’s most accomplished songwriters of his generation and the next, if Seventeen Going Under was Sam’s “coming of age” record, People Watching is his next step forward - colorful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives.

Sam gears up for a sold-out tour of Europe in March, ahead of a Spring US tour. Back in the UK, stadium dates went on sale for June, with three nights at Newcastle’s St. James Park selling out immediately. Fender’s biggest show to date at the London Stadium is down to its final tickets - on sale now via www.samfender.com. CMAT supports at all four shows, and The War on Drugs will play on June 6th and 14th + 15th. £1 from every ticket sold on the Stadium run will be donated to select cultural organizations such as Youth Music and Sunday for Sammy to support the arts in the North East of England.

Sam Fender Live – People Watching Tour

European Tour (support from CMAT):

March 4th – Olympia, Paris SOLD OUT

March 5th – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg SOLD OUT

March 8th – Halle 622, Zurich SOLD OUT

March 10th – Palladium, Cologne SOLD OUT

March 12th – Zenith, Munich SOLD OUT

March 13th – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo SOLD OUT

March 16th – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin SOLD OUT

March 18th – Afas Live, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

March 19th – Forest National, Brussels SOLD OUT

April 5th - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

April 7th - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

April 9th - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

April 11th - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

April 12th – Coachella Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

April 19th - Coachella Music and Arts Festival- Indio, CA

April 21st - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

April 23rd - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

April 24th - The Fillmore - Denver, CO

June 6th – London Stadium (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

June 12th – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT) SOLD OUT

June 14th – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

June 15th - St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

June 21st – Hurricane, Germany

June 22nd – Southside, Germany

July 4th – Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands

July 5th – Rock Werchter, Belgium

July 6th – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk

July 11th - NOS Alive, Lisbon

August 8th – Syd for Solen, Copenhagen

