Video: RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Feat Rx Papi Drop 'RX Instructions'

After connecting (“Not Right Now”) on Valee and Harry Fraud's Virtuoso album, RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud have now announced their own collaborative album, Life After Neph, which will be released on 11-17-23.

Today, NXK and Harry released the project's first focus single and video for “RX Instructions,” which also features Rx Papi. The video for “RX Instructions” is now available below.

You can now pre-order, add and favorite Life After Neph at your preferred DSP: https://orcd.co/LIFEAFTERNEPH