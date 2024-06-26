Video: Magnolia Park Return With Haunting Music Video For New Single 'Shallow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Orlando, Florida rock band Magnolia Park are back with a bang, sharing their new single and music video “Shallow” out now via Epitaph Records. The first new music since their hit sophomore album ‘Halloween Mixtape II’, “Shallow” finds them giving into their inner darkness and coming out the other side with “an ethereal anthem about the ebb and flow of lust and love”.

“Shallow” was written deep in the Devils Den - a dark, prehistoric cave and spring in Williston, Florida, which is considered haunted by many. While its sobering atmosphere inspired the song’s ominous feel and eerie atmospheric production, the hard-hitting track boasts a hype Memphis trap sample as the young musicians relentlessly push the boundaries of genre.

Since their 2019 induction, Magnolia Park have explored a spectrum of sounds and influences throughout 2 full length albums, a mixtape, 4 EP’s and a slew of singles. Their latest record, Halloween Mixtape II saw them expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies, with songs like “Animal”, an industrial-meets-nu-metal blast, or “Do Or Die”, the energizing genre-bending track that helped pushed their sound into heavier territories. Whether the band are singing about the dangers of addiction over an infectious melody, lamenting the demise of a relationship, or illuminating the way depression can creep into difficult situations, it’s in a way that’s universally relatable and understood. Just one of many reasons why idobi has referred to them as “A group that oozes the talent and skill of a mainstay act.”

Initially building momentum independently through their creative use of social media, Magnolia Park has connected with a core audience that now reaches over 1 Million followers and over 77 Million views on Tik-Tok. After breaking through with their debut album Baku’s Revenge in 2022, Ones To Watch made the case that “proved that they are more than a Tik-Tok band”; a confident statement paralleled by an extreme spike in listeners. Since the release of their second full length, Halloween Mixtape II last October, on Spotify alone they have grown to 1 Million monthly listeners with a total of 185 Million catalog streams to date.

After sharing stages with bands like Mayday Parade, Sum 41, A Day To Remember and Blink 182, playing festivals like When We Were Young and Reading & Leeds, and headlining a tour with support from TX2 and poptropicaslutz!, Magnolia Park will be back on the road again this summer! Co-headlining the idobi Radio Summer School Tour alongside Stand Atlantic, The Home Team and Scene Queen, the tour kicks off on July 10 in Cleveland, OH and wraps up on August 17 in Anaheim, CA.

Magnolia Park Tour Dates

The Summer School Tour

July 10 – Agora Theater & Ballroom - Columbus, OH

July 11 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

July 12 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

July 13 – Pop's NightClun & Concert Venue – Sauget, IL

July 16 – The Far Out – Austin, TX

July 17 – Siuth Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

July 18 – Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX

July 20 – The Vanguard – Orlando, FL

July 21 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

July 22 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

July 23 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

July 25 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

July 26 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

July 27 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

July 28 – Palladium – Worcester, MA

July 30 – Concord Music Hall - Chicago

July 31 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MU

Aug 2 – The Admiral Theater – Omaha, NE

Aug 3 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Aug 4 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 6 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

Aug 7 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 9 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Aug 10 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

Aug 13 – The Backyard – Sacramento, CA

Aug 15 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

Aug 16 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

Aug 17 – City National Grove Of Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

W/ Bowling For Soup & Wheatus

Feb 5 – Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens – Blackpool, UK

Feb 7 – Stockton Globe – Stockton-on-tees, UK

Feb 8 – Factory Manchester – Manchester, UK

Feb 9 – The Civic at The Halls – Wolverhamptom, UK

Feb 11 – Plymouth Pavillions – Plymouth, UK

Feb 12 – Swansea Arena – Swansea, UK

Feb 13 – Motorpoint Arena – Nottingham, UK

Feb 14 – The Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK

Feb 15 – Bournemouth International Centre – Bournemouth, UK

Comments