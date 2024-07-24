Video: Luis Fonsi Performs New Album Track 'Andalucia' With Vevo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has released Luis Fonsi’s Live Performance of “Andalucia,” the beautiful ballad from his new studio album, 'El Viaje'. “Andalucia” follows the previously released Vevo Studio Performance of Pasa la Página “Panamá.”

Luis Fonsi, a seven-time World Guinness Record holder, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer from Puerto Rico. He is one of the leading Latin music artists worldwide and has enjoyed a successful artistic career spanning over 25 years. Fonsi is best known for his extensive list of #1 hits, including “No Me Doy Por Vencido,” “Aquí Estoy Yo,” and “Échame La Culpa.” His 2017 global chart-topping single, “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee, broke sales and chart records by remaining on Billboard’s “Hot Latin Song” list for 56 consecutive weeks, spending 16 weeks and becoming the second-longest command in the 59-year history of the Billboard Hot 100, leading the list and winning four Latin GRAMMYs, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The music video has garnered over 8.4 billion views, making it the second most-watched video ever. The remix of "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, also won the award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

‘El Viaje’ marks 25 successful years in the music industry for Luis Fonsi. The new album takes listeners on a journey around the globe, with each track being named after a different city and featuring collaborations with award-winning international artists such as Laura Pausini, and Carlos Vives, and music’s newest stars Jay Wheeler, and Omar Montes. “This album has me very excited because there are rhythmic songs, romantic songs, but they go through places that’s why it’s called El Viaje,” Fonsi explained. "It was a lot of fun trying to create this musical concept where the songs are named after different cities, something I had never done before.”

Fonsi is currently performing his successful “25 Años Tour” in multiple cities in Europe, to later kick off the second leg of the tour in the U.S., Argentina, and Chile. More dates will be announced soon.

Photo credit: Vevo

Comments