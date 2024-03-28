Video: Lorde Covers Talking Heads' 'Take Me To The River'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lorde's cover of “Take Me To The River” is the latest to emerge from the A24 Music compilation Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, which comes in celebration of the recent re-release of Jonathan Demme's iconic concert film of the same name and the 40th anniversary of its accompanying soundtrack album.

Everyone's Getting Involved boasts the illustrious talents of, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Teezo Touchdown, The National and Toro y Moi. Paramore's power-packed interpretation of “Burning Down the House” was the first to be released from the project and can be heard HERE. It was followed by Teezo Touchdown's unique take on “Making Flippy Floppy,” which can be heard HERE.

Lorde's contribution to the collection is particularly unique considering “Take Me To The River” is itself a cover of a song written and first released by legendary vocalist Al Green in 1974. Talking Heads' 1978 version, which slowed the original to a sleek and sensuous tempo, became a left-field hit, reaching a then-career best No. 26 on The Billboard Hot 100. Lorde puts her own fresh spin on the song, wrapping its indelible, bass-led melody in burbling synth arpeggios and percussive thwacks.

Mirroring the tracklist of the original LP, these 16 exciting and utterly surprising reinterpretations will not only introduce a new generation of listeners to Talking Heads' music but also offer fresh perspectives and unique takes on songs longtime fans have known by heart for decades. This selection of brilliant artists recontextualizes Stop Making Sense in popular music and culture, with a focus on generational and stylistic breadth.

A24 acquired the worldwide rights to Stop Making Sense and brought it back to theaters around the world this past fall in a restored 4K print, often leading to dance parties breaking out in the aisles. The film set an IMAX record for highest-grossing live event, and surpassed the gross from its original 10-month U.S. theatrical run within a matter of weeks.

Best of all, the screenings brought together the four core members of Talking Heads for the first time since 2002, with David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison participating in a number of on-stage conversations to discuss their memories of the legendary film and album.

Audiences are lining up at theaters once again to see the film at select residencies across the country. A24 kicked off a new theatrical residency for Stop Making Sense on Jan. 27th, with monthly screenings on tap in such cities as Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco leading into the 40th anniversary of its original premiere this summer. Click here for tickets and additional information, including details on a special merchandise collection available only at the residencies. Click here to pre-order a collector's edition 4K & Blu-ray release of the film.