Video: Leonelle Releases Intimate Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Shot in conjunction with Unit 9, the performance was directed by Michelle Craig Leonelle.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Video: Leonelle Releases Intimate Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Emerging pop artist Leonelle has released Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance video featuring the singles “Human Condition,” “Never Enough,” “How To Be Brave,” and most recently, “F****n' Weird.”

The beautifully shot 17-minute performance was filmed at the Barking Owl studio in West Los Angeles, perfectly captures the intimacy of Leonelle's music and showcases the vulnerability from her forthcoming EP, As I Am.

Shot in conjunction with Unit 9, the performance was directed by Michelle Craig Leonelle was backed by Houston Fry on guitar, Arty Johnson on drums and Oh Gosh Leotus on keys.

Featuring her latest single, “F**kin Weird,” a wryly affectionate song, is coated in mocking humor and genuine tenderness, the track sees Leonelle embracing her significant other's quirks for an engrossing meditation on love. It's accompanied by a video that matches the sincerity of the lyrics. Watch it HERE

“F****n Weird” was preceded by tracks like "How To Be Brave,” "Never Enough" and February's "Human Condition,” all of which are highlighted in exquisite fashion as live recordings and are the latest offerings from Leonelle's As I Am EP, which features all the dynamic songwriting fans have embraced from the very beginning. Listen HERE.

She started writing the project during the pandemic and found herself funneling a lifetime of emotion into each song. "This project is really just allowing myself full expression of heartbreak, unconditional self-love, self-acceptance and the human condition," the L.A.-based artist says. 

Leonelle reaffirms her knack for yearning songwriting that strikes the heart of self-awareness, intimacy and unashamed vulnerability. It's a talent that's made the Granville, Ohio native an ascendant voice in the world of alternative pop.

Watch the performance video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only Photo
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

Iconic entertainer Charo brings her high energy performance to Queens Theatre for one night only. Known for her flamenco guitar skills and bubbly personality, Charo has captivated audiences for decades. Don't miss this unforgettable show on March 2nd.

2
Jada Kingdom Whats Up (Big Buddy) Garners 1 Million+ Views Photo
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

'What's Up (Big Buddy),' a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts. The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON.

3
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album Right On Photo
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk.

4
Video: Gia Woods Shares Your Engine Music Video With EUPHORIA Star Photo
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video With EUPHORIA Star

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the 'Your Engine' music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New SingleFreddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
MJ THE MUSICAL