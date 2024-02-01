Video: Leonelle Releases Intimate Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance Video

Emerging pop artist Leonelle has released Barking Owl Sessions Live Performance video featuring the singles “Human Condition,” “Never Enough,” “How To Be Brave,” and most recently, “F****n' Weird.”

The beautifully shot 17-minute performance was filmed at the Barking Owl studio in West Los Angeles, perfectly captures the intimacy of Leonelle's music and showcases the vulnerability from her forthcoming EP, As I Am.

Shot in conjunction with Unit 9, the performance was directed by Michelle Craig Leonelle was backed by Houston Fry on guitar, Arty Johnson on drums and Oh Gosh Leotus on keys.

Featuring her latest single, “F**kin Weird,” a wryly affectionate song, is coated in mocking humor and genuine tenderness, the track sees Leonelle embracing her significant other's quirks for an engrossing meditation on love. It's accompanied by a video that matches the sincerity of the lyrics. Watch it HERE.

“F****n Weird” was preceded by tracks like "How To Be Brave,” "Never Enough" and February's "Human Condition,” all of which are highlighted in exquisite fashion as live recordings and are the latest offerings from Leonelle's As I Am EP, which features all the dynamic songwriting fans have embraced from the very beginning. Listen HERE.

She started writing the project during the pandemic and found herself funneling a lifetime of emotion into each song. "This project is really just allowing myself full expression of heartbreak, unconditional self-love, self-acceptance and the human condition," the L.A.-based artist says.

Leonelle reaffirms her knack for yearning songwriting that strikes the heart of self-awareness, intimacy and unashamed vulnerability. It's a talent that's made the Granville, Ohio native an ascendant voice in the world of alternative pop.

Watch the performance video here: