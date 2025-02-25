Video: Kane Brown Debuts Live Performance of '3' with Vevo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vevo has announced the release of Kane Brown’s very special live performance of “3.” The video is part of ‘Vevo Extended Play,' which is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist’s project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists’ close collaboration with Vevo’s team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances and artist interviews.

Filmed at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Kane Brown’s first ‘Vevo Extended Play’ performance is specifically tailored to the artist’s aesthetic. Set in the venue’s greenroom, Kane sits with his band, surrounded by soft, warm lighting that enhances the song's intimate feel. Without the spectacle of a full production, the focus is purely on the emotion of the performance, letting Kane’s voice, presence, and connection with his band take center stage.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to work with Vevo to create visual content for these songs that I love so much,” says Kane Brown, “Municipal Auditorium is a special place to me and being able to film ‘3’, ‘Gorgeous’, and ‘I Am’ in that place with this team was an awesome experience. I can’t wait for the fans to see the videos.”

