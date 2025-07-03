Interview: K-Pop Rookie Boy Group AHOF Talks Debut, Future Plans, and More

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

The new K-Pop rookie boy group,Â AHOFÂ (ì•„í™‰), just debuted earlier this week and is already taking the world by storm.

AHOF is a 9-member South Korean project group underÂ F&F Entertainment, that was formed through theÂ SBSÂ survival show, Universe League. The group consists ofÂ Steven,Â Jeongwoo,Â Woongki,Â Shuaibo,Â Han,Â JL,Â Juwon,Â Chih En, andÂ Daisuke. They made their official debut on July 1, 2025, with their first mini albumÂ WHO WE ARE.

AHOF is short for "All-timeÂ HallÂ OfÂ Famer", and also means 9 in Korean. The name refers to the 9 young boys who have ambitions and dreams of becoming world-class artists to enter the K-Pop Hall of Fame.

I recently got to chat with the members all about their debut, first album, future plans, favorite memories as a group, and much more. Check out the interview here!