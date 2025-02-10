Video: Jessica Winter Releases New Single ‘L.O.V.E.’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop provocateur Jessica Winter has released her incredible new single and music video, ‘L.O.V.E.’, out now via Lucky Number. It is her first solo music release since her exceptional and critically acclaimed 2023 EP, Limerence. Also announced is a London headline show at The Divine on Tuesday 15th April. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

On ‘L.O.V.E.’, Jessica Winter creates a vibrant pop anthem that channels 00’s aesthetics and addictive dance-pop beats which is sure to be an all time classic. Relentlessly inventive, with her new single Jessica does what she has done for her whole career and takes a multitude of influences and stamps her unique, unmistakable ‘Jessica Winter’ sound across them. The accompanying video was inspired by Bob Fosse’s seminal 1983 film, Star 80, and sees Jessica undergoing a photoshoot in the backdrop of her home.

Speaking about ‘L.O.V.E.’, Jessica Winter said “I wrote this song a year before realising I was a codependent; sometimes my music knows more than I do… I wanted to capture the feeling of being infatuated at the beginning of the song but by the end it inevitably falls deeper and finishes with soaring strings; the sound of falling in love to me. I wanted to release ‘L.O.V.E.’ first as I’ve been looking at love differently and how I define it since learning and doing work on codependency. Spelling out the word sounds so innocent, and it is. I’m just breaking it down to try and understand it. A musical reference was a compilation CD called Chilled Ibiza which me and my brother would listen to most summer holidays growing up.”



Jessica Winter is a British singer, songwriter, and producer known for her experimental pop music that blends elements from various genres, including pop, industrial, and indie. To date, Jessica has released a series of EPs, including Limerence (2023), More Sad Music (2021), and Sad Music (2020), each showcasing her ability to infuse unconventional themes and introspective lyrics into pop song structures.



Despite having yet to release a debut album, Jessica is already critically acclaimed, having been featured and supported by titles including GQ, Dazed, Rolling Stone US, Rolling Stone UK, The Guardian, The Times, CLASH, Dork, DIY, The Forty-Five, NME, The Line Of Best Fit, Gay Times, and Loud And Quiet. She has also been well supported across BBC Radio 1 and 6Music.



In addition to her solo projects, Winter has an extensive list of credits as a co-writer and producer, having collaborated with artists like The Horrors, The Big Moon, Jazmin Bean, Phoebe Green, Lauren Auder, Pre Goblin, Sundara Karma, Walt Disco, and Brodka.

