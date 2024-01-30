Video: Infinity Song Release Live Performance Video Of Viral Song 'Slow Burn'

Following the tremendous success of their recent EP ‘Metamorphosis', released on October 20, 2023 via Roc Nation, soft rock sibling band Infinity Song is making waves once again with their newly viral single "Slow Burn." The song, which has taken social media by storm, has now been accompanied by a beautiful live video released today.

"Slow Burn" has captured the hearts of millions, as clips of the band performing the song on the streets of New York continue to accumulate millions of views across multiple platforms. The live performance video serves as a new, enchanting companion piece to the soulful tune.

This single delves into the concept of endurance and the gradual buildup of emotions over time. The lyrics beautifully paint a picture of various experiences, invoking a sense of patience and resilience. "Slow Burn" encourages listeners to embrace the journey, endure through hardships, and recognize the slow but meaningful progress that comes with time. Simplistic yet specific lyrics, hardcore truths being delivered on a distinctly emotional and singular wavelength, a sweet melody that sings to the heart. “Slow Burn” is the sound of soft rock.

According to the band, the song “parallels the introverted moments of time spent alone getting to know yourself, with the changing seasons of romantic relationships. It captures the reality that lovers come and go, but one thing remains- ourselves. To mature is to grow comfortable accepting our inner love as the main love, allowing it to build slowly until it snowballs into a combustible flame - revealing the love we seek to have always been within. Everything else is a gift to be held with a loose grip.”

Vocalist and songwriter Angel Boyd adds, “The lyric and melody line "it's a slow burn" first came to me at a time when I was deciding to go to therapy for the first time. I recognized that it takes time for me to warm up to people before I can trust them enough to let go and show my true personality around them- to allow myself to be as secure as I would be with my siblings. The rest of the song came two years later as I shaped a fuller, more universal meaning into ‘it's a slow burn for me'.”

She adds, “It encourages me to see that other people can hear the intentions of the song and resonate with the feelings it captures. A lot of media pushes the same ‘love story' narrative that says romance should be easy, frequent, and constant and if it happens later in life for you, something must be wrong. But I think the viral response proves that if you look beyond the mainstream - you'll find everyday people whose stories look a lot like a ‘first kiss at 25'.”

This marks the second viral single from Infinity Song's ‘Metamorphosis' EP, with the first being the acclaimed "Hater's Anthem." The track became an internet sensation, amassing an astonishing 700 million TikTok views, 100 million likes, and over a million shares. Notably, global superstars Doja Cat, Keke Palmer, and Kelly Rowland were among those who shared and celebrated the song's success.

Infinity Song continues to captivate audiences with their breathtaking sound, profound lyrics, and visually stunning performances. Fans can experience the magic of "Slow Burn" on the band's official YouTube page, and the entire "Metamorphosis" EP is out now on all major streaming platforms.

About Infinity Song:

Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.

Homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K. They were raised on classical, gospel and jazz, like Pat Methany, Marvin Gaye, The Winans Family and many others.

Infinity Song's journey was a labored yet adventurous climb. In 2006, the Boyd patriarch, John Boyd, relocated the entire family from Detroit to New York and they began performing publicly all around the city. Singing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the morning, on 5th Avenue in the afternoon and Times Square at night, eventually Central Park's Bethesda Fountain became a permanent stage for the next 12 years of their lives. After several years of developing a following and turning casual park visitors into loyal fans, the group was introduced to Jay-Z.

In 2016, the band was signed to Roc Nation by Jay-Z, who advised them to not conform to the label's artistic culture, but rather allow Roc Nation's artistic culture to catch up to them. 4 years later in 2020, the siblings made a giant splash with their debut album ‘Mad Love' and several viral videos that amassed millions of views across all social media sites, garnering attention and support from some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Infinity Song is currently reeling from the reception of their now viral single, “Haters Anthem”, that is being released ahead of their next project. With over 200 million people having heard the song, an endorsement by popstar Doja Cat, and a number of press write ups, the catchy single is making waves all around the world. Even leading many listeners to compare the band to legendary 70s groups such as Fifth Dimension, The Mamas and The Papas, and ABBA.

With this amount of excitement surrounding their new project, Infinity Song is ready to continue to solidify their place in the space where great music is being created in today's culture.

photo credit: John N. Adams III