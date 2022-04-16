Video: IDLES Appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

IDLES' have touched down in the US once more and are preparing for a sure-to-be-iconic Coachella Festival appearance later tonight. Last night the band performed their current single "CRAWL!" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in yet another another life affirming performance, solidifying why they are one of the best live bands on the planet. Tonight's Coachella set kicks off a short run of US dates before they return this August for a full North American tour which includes performances at Lollapalooza and This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena. All dates are listed below. Livestream for Coachella can be found HERE. Visit www.idlesband.com for more info. 2022 Tour Dates April 15: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts) April 19: Denver, CO (The Mission Ballroom) April 20: Salt Lake City, UT (The Complex) April 22: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts) April 27: Munich, Germany (Muffathalle) April 28: Cologne, Germany (Carlswerk Victoria) April 29: Berlin, Germany (Tempodrom) May 29: Dublin, Ireland (Royal Hospital Kilmainham) June 4: Barcelona, Spain (Primavera) June 11: Berlin, Germany (Tempelhoff) June 12: Dijon, France (VYV Festival) June 15: Czech Republic (Rock For People Festival) June 17: Holland (Pinkpop Festival) June 18: Germany (Hurricane Festival) June 19: Germany (Southside Festival) June 20: Croatia (In Music Festival) Jul 1: Belgium (Rock Werchter Festival) Jul 2: Denmark (Roskilde Festival) Jul 3: Sweden (Lollapalooza) Jul 5: Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena) Jul 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg) Jul 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg) Jul 9: Cheltenham, UK (2000 Trees Festival) Jul 15: Padova, Italy (Parklife Festival) Jul16: Rome, Italy (Strange Days) Jul 17: Grotagglie, Italy (Cinzella Festival) Jul 21: Norway (Malakoff Rock Festival) Jul 23: Tromso, Norway (Tromso Open Air) August 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival) August 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal) August 19: London, UK (All Points East) August 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique) August 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival) August 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain't No Picnic) August 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren) Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum) Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman) Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater) Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit) Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History) Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre) Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION) Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE) Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem) Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre) Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)` Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre) Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6) Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall) Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum) Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum) Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre) Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre) Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov) Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall) Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre) Take a look at the band's performance on The Late Show below! Photo Credits: Tom Ham