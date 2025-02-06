Video: Heaven Share New Single 'The Fire You Know' with Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC-based power-popgaze band Heaven have shared the second single from their upcoming third full-length album, Dream Aloud, out April 4, 2025, via Little Cloud Records. Out now, “The Fire You Know” is a fever dream of a lyrical vision, melancholy orchestral sounds anchored by hi-hats keep fated beliefs and secrets deep inside. Out now with an official music video, today’s single features Megan LaMarca on cello recorded by her husband Anthony LaMarca from The War On Drugs. Heaven’s usual choir of noisy guitars are traded in for lush string arrangements, resulting in complete sonic entracement.

The official music video for “The Fire You Know” was filmed in Upstate New York in and around an early 20th-century farmhouse in Narrowsburg, NY, aptly called the Nowhere House. Directed and shot by Jeska Sand, the excursion from NYC was an escape into the cold snowy recess of winter to find the fire and the warmth needed to conjure the vision, voluntarily stepping into the doorway of the madness that is believing.

Forming an amalgamation of their influences, the single “I Need You More Somehow,” debuted last month with an official music video, pairing timeless melodies with layers of reverb-driven guitar. Grounded by sirens of feedback, the song previewed an album full of emotional exploration tied up in otherwordly instrumentation. Dream Aloud was first teased last year by quintessentially dreamy lead single, “I’ll Let You In.” The record was recorded in New York City, mixed by Jonathan Krienik (The Rapture, Gang Gang Dance), mastered by Christopher Colbert (The Walkmen, Pedro the Lion) and features guest guitar on the title track by Steve Schiltz (Longwave, Wah Together).

Heaven ride a massive sonic wave in delivering their introspective yet dreamy tracks. Matt Sumrow and Mikey Jones created the band in New York City after touring and recording with artists such as Dean And Britta, Swervedriver, Ambulance LTD, Caveman, The Comas, The Lemonheads, and others. Now joined by bassist Sonia Manalili, the trio is excited to share their first album in 7 years, their most somnambulistic to date, the band’s third full-length, Dream Aloud.

Heaven will be hitting the road this spring, heading across the country to make their Treefort Music Festival debut and stopping in various cities along the way. For more information, see below for a full list of shows and follow the band on Instagram at @heavenbandnyc.

HEAVEN LIVE 2025

MARCH

24 - Kilowatt - San Francisco, CA

26-30 - Treefort Music Festival - Boise, ID

APRIL

3 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

Photo credit: Jeska Sand

