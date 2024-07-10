Video: Gunship Share Anime Short-Film for 'DooM Dance'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Synthwave pioneers Gunship, comprised of Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell, have enlisted rock veteran Gavin Rossdale (Bush) and DarkSynth heavyweight Carpenter Brut for their captivating anime short-film video for “DooM Dance.” The video is the first of four new videos they plan to release this year from their latest album, Unicorn (2023).

Blending anime-style animation with laser-enhanced live action, Gunship continues their unwavering commitment to the music video as an integral part of their creative output. The “DooM Dance” video pays homage to hand-drawn 90s Japanese anime, following the story of two femme fatale protagonists (Miku and Maka) escaping the authorities while blending live-action footage of Gavin Rossdale, Carpenter Brut, and Gunship for an unforgettable anime experience.

Veteran voice actor Sean Barrett, renowned for his iconic roles in classic 80s/90s anime such as Dominion Tank Police, Cyber City Oedo 808, Lupin the 3rd, Star Fleet, and Roujin Z, provides the narration for the video.

In true retro style, Gunship have released the “DooM Dance” video on VHS tapes complete with 90s anime-styled packaging. Available for purchase HERE.

“DooM Dance” is inspired by the frenetic ‘dance’ gamers perform when vastly outnumbered and battling wave after wave of enemies in the now legendary video game DooM. Together with their collaborators, Gunship administer a shot of neon adrenaline to rock, metal, electronic, and gaming fans the world over!

Dan Haigh of Gunship says: “Both CyberCity Oedo and Dominion Tank Police were pivotal influences on me growing up. To finally get hold of these mythic VHS tapes in the 90s, in the UK, featuring animation all the way from Japan, was like finding the rarest treasure. I think my small town had literally one copy of Cyber City which was bootlegged to near disintegration. To discover in an instant that animation could convey dark and atmospheric adult stories but also be such an amazing medium for bringing cutting-edge and controversial science fiction concepts to life, opened a gateway to anime love that I’ve kept ever since. This golden era of hand-drawn anime included many greats - Cyber City, Ghost In The Shell, Akira, Wicked City, Appleseed, Patlabor, Goku Midnight Eye, etc - which in my opinion significantly influenced a generation of Western directors and artists in a fantastic way. Gunship would not be the way it is without these memorable and thought-provoking works of art.”

Gunship have built a reputation for seamlessly merging their music and video releases with popular culture. Their previous release, “Monster In Paradise” (feat. Milkie Way, Dave Lombardo, Tim Cappello, Tyler Bates), blends Blade Runner with The Terminator dystopia and was featured as the soundtrack for the latest Call of Duty video game trailer. They consistently draw inspiration from the gaming world, as seen with “DooM Dance” and the previously released single “Taste Like Venom,” which paid homage to Sega’s classic arcade game Outrun.

With their latest album Unicorn, Gunship invites listeners to celebrate the power of imagination. Named after the international icon of fantasy and imagination, the album carries the tagline “Imagination Is A Weapon.” The trio's signature synth-laden atmospheric and transportative soundscapes have continued to evolve to incorporate rock, industrial, and EDM influences, creating an alternative reality on a 14-track electric thrill ride.

Unicorn also boasts a diverse array of special guests, each contributing uniquely to the project. Collaborators include Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut in addition to John Carpenter, Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Timmy Cappello (Lost Boys, Tina Turner, Ringo Starr), Health, Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lights, Power Glove, Charlie Simpson, Britta Philips (Jem), and Milkie Way (Wargasm).

Photo Credit: Olli Appleyard

