Video: EXTREME Team With earMUSIC To Share New Video

Recorded at Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles, SIX swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry.

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)— have decided to give back to the generations of rock fans who have continuously supported them and kept rock alive.

Following the overwhelming response to “Rise,” the first single and video from their current album SIX via earMUSIC, EXTREME have released an alternate version of the single’s music video, “RISE: GENERATIONS ON A MISSION."

Directed by Bettencourt, “RISE: GENERATIONS ON A MISSION” tells the story of two young musicians living the same dream which generations of rock fans and Extreme fans have lived and breathed for decades… creating music, playing music and sharing that passion on stage or in the audience.

As a part of this, EXTREME and earMUSIC have created a space where fans, bands and musician friends of EXTREME spanning the years can come together and share their covers of “Rise.” EXTREME and earMUSIC’s mission is to share fans’ “Rise” covers using their platforms to spread the word, reach the world and unite all generations on the journey to keep rock’n’roll alive. “It is not a contest and it is not a competition, but the winner is rock ‘n’ roll,” says Bettencourt.

In the U.S., SIX sold an impressive 15k units in its first week and charted on five different Billboard charts: Top Hard Rock Albums, #2; Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, #10; Independent Albums, #14; Artist Top 100, #42 and Top 200, #67.

Recorded at Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles, SIX swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. “The album is jam-packed with everything Extreme is known for–riffs, vocals, harmonies, thumping rockers, gorgeous ballads and even a couple of oddball left turns…an instant earworm,” praised Ultimate Classic Rock.

EXTREME are currently gearing up August 2 to perform for audiences across the globe on their headlining “Thicker Than Blood” world tour which includes appearances in the U.S., Australia, Japan, UK and Europe including specials guests Living Colour (U.S., Australia & UK only) and The Last Internationale (EU only). Find full dates and tickets at https://extreme-band.com/.

Formed in 1985, the Boston group’s quiet grind resulted in the release of the self-titled Extreme in 1989. Among many highlights, “Play With Me” not only graced the soundtrack of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, but also the season 4 opener of “Stranger Things.” Meanwhile, Extreme II: Pornograffitti bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and eventually picked up a double-platinum certification.

Of course, it notably spawned “Hole Hearted” (#4 on the Billboard “Hot 100”) and the generational smash “More Than Words.” The latter soared to #1 on the “Hot 100” and remains one of the most popular rock songs of all-time with over half-a-billion streams and 633 million YouTube views and counting.

It appeared in the blockbuster comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, while Jimmy Fallon and Jack Black covered it (and reimagined the iconic video) on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Other covers ranged from The Piano Guys To Frankie J. In its wake, the gold-certified III Sides To Every Story saw them return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Following Waiting for the Punchline (1995) and Saudades de Rock (2008), the musicians enraptured the masses on tour. Along the way, everyone from Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Brian May of Queen to John Mayer publicly sung their praises.

Plus, they played to a sold-out crowd at Fenway Park opening for Aerosmith. On top of that, Gary was lead singer for Van Halen (Van Halen III) and has recorded and performed with Joe Perry, while Nuno has recorded and performed with Steven Tyler and Rihanna.



