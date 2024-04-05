Video: Dolly Parton Reimagines Tom Petty's 'Southern Accents'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dolly Parton’s reimagined version of her friend and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents,” from the forthcoming Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, is out today.

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years,” reflects Parton. “He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’.”

The beloved song—a Petty classic and considered by Petty to be one of the best he ever wrote—takes on new life in the world of country music as Parton’s beautifully intimate version arrives with a new video directed by Trey Fanjoy, featuring poignant home videos and professional footage of Petty throughout his life.

“Southern Accents” comes ahead of Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, the country tribute album lovingly curated by some of the late rocker’s closest friends and collaborators. The album is officially set to be released on June 21 (via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate) and is available to pre-order now HERE.

Executive produced by Petty’s close confidant, GRAMMY® Award-winner George Drakoulias (Barbie, The Black Crowes, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), with Randall Poster (Killers of the Flower Moon, Skyfall, Wes Anderson) and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine Label Group) Petty Country finds some of the most lauded voices in country music exploring the extensive Petty catalog and putting their own personal touches on some of his greatest hits. Highlights include a handful of songs by Petty’s longtime friends and collaborators, such as George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Contemporary country superstars Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens—who most recently played banjo and viola on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”— Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson pay tribute to the late rocker with their own spin on fan favorites. See below for a complete track list for Petty Country.

“Southern Accents” follows the release of Dierks Bentley’s take on the all-time classic, “American Girl,” Bentley’s highest charting single which raced up the charts upon launch at Country radio and is currently climbing through the Top 40. Praised for “spright banjo, mandolin and guitar fusions” that “meld perfectly with Bentley’s own grainy, Rock-leaning vocal" (Billboard), the track has garnered more than 3.4 million streams. Listen to “American Girl” HERE and watch the video HERE.

Tom Petty, albeit widely known for his rocker grit and California anthems, is often credited as contemporary country music’s biggest rock influence. A Gainesville, Florida native, Petty straddled the American coasts, leaving his native Florida for his adopted home of Los Angeles, while keeping one foot firmly rooted in the south. The region’s influence can be heard throughout Petty’s discography, with lyrics about growing up in the south paired with his famous airtight melodies and rough vocal character that defines the state of country music today.

Petty’s deep roots in country music saw collaborations and long-lasting friendships with a number of the genre’s greatest artists, including Carl Perkins (Petty inducted Perkins into the Rock Walk of Fame), Johnny Cash (The Heartbreakers were the backing band on Cash’s Unchained), June Carter Cash, Marty Stuart, John Prine, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, George Strait, Hank Williams Jr. and Willie Nelson included. Today, country songwriters consistently reference their love and admiration for Petty, and in many ways, how Petty’s influence shaped their own sound.

Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became one of the biggest cultural icons in the world. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. Petty was also a member of the supergroup, Traveling Wilburys, alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison & Jeff Lynne; and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch. Hailed as one of the greatest rock artists of all time, Petty’s list of achievements included: multiple Grammy Award winner, performing to over 140 million fans and selling over 85 million records, Super Bowl halftime performer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, but his music continues to reach fans, both new and old, around the world today.