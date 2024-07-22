Video: Devin Cecchetto Unveils Enchanting New Music Video 'Fantasy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising pop sensation Devin Cecchetto has released a new latest music video for her single “Fantasy."

The music video depicts a fairy's journey through a world of temptation and discovery. In "Fantasy," a small fairy, portrayed by Devin in a lavender dress, embarks on a whimsical adventure. Along the way, she encounters two mischievous demons dressed in black, played by Sara Hinding and Isidora Kecman, who lead her down the enticing road to lust. The fairy's journey is a blend of captivating visuals in the middle of the forest, fun choreography, and an upbeat, feel-good indie pop song perfect for the summer that promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

“‘Fantasy' embodies the butterflies you get from having a new crush who makes you smile just like a kid again,” says Devin. “You want them so deeply but neither of you are in the right place or timeline. But it doesn’t mean you can’t just have fun!”

“Fantasy” is performed by Devin Cecchetto, directed and edited by Conor Forrest, choreographed by Sara Hinding, colored by Scott Hannigan, produced by Roman Gubin, executive produced by Conor Forrest, Devin Cecchetto, Devon Coddrington, Paul Persic, and Lex Emanuel, filmed by Jason D’Souza and features production design by Lauren Eden, hair and makeup design by Sommer May, motion graphics by King Dawit, and performances from Sara Hinding and Isidora Kecman. The song was produced by Mingxuan Gao.

Devin Cecchetto's "Fantasy" is poised to be a standout hit of the summer, combining her signature pop sound with a sultry storybook narrative The video beautifully captures the essence of summer adventure and the thrill of youthful exploration, making it a must-watch for the season.

ABOUT DEVIN CECCHETTO

Devin Cecchetto is a Canadian artist of Italian, Scottish descent who was born and raised in Toronto. Devin has a degree in Musical Theater performing in a number of musicals including performing her own work in theatres across Canada. Devin recently started starring in a number of film /TV projects, you can find her Leading in lifetime thrillers and other works (Appearing in The Craft Legacy, Ginny and Georgia (Netflix), Marry F*** kill, Bad Influence (Crave), and the Parker Andersons (Heart and Home). Recently she has been working in LA songwriting and recording music. She is excited to continue to create and express herself through her music.

