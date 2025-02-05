Video: Destroyer Shares 'Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Far from pulling a disappearing act, Dan Bejar is front and center in the Sydney Hermant–directed video for “Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World,” the new single from Destroyer’s forthcoming album Dan’s Boogie due March 28 from Merge Records.

The video’s daytime scenes, shot by Hermant, show Bejar on the sort of walkabout that inspired the first stirrings of Dan’s Boogie, bringing narrative clarity to the song’s improvised lyrics until the disruption of the song’s new phase, its darkened sonic palette accompanied by Bejar-shot night footage of streets and alleyways that feel at once alien and familiar.

Dan Bejar on “Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World”: "Me and Sydney started this off as a 'Hydroplaning' visualizer, dusting off her 24-year-old Canon GL2 after many dormant years. I love the grain of the picture. Then things ballooned into a full-on video. I walk around in it, trying to look Parisian, talking to the crows. Basically a day in the life of…. I shot the nighttime stuff and it is my finest hour. Sydney did the rest."

Sydney Hermant on the video: "The video is a nesting doll of visualizers that are relaxing until they are not: Enter Dan’s night footage. Dan was trying to capture the wind. He did, but not in the way he thought he did."

Before Dan’s Boogie arrives in March, a stripped-down Destroyer ensemble embarks on a North American tour with Father John Misty next week, capped by a sold-out solo Destroyer show at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music. The full seven-piece Destroyer band emerges from its own period of dormancy—and will premiere songs from Dan’s Boogie live—this summer at Primavera Sound and its accompanying UK/EU dates, with more full-band dates in the US, Canada, and Europe in the offing. Tickets for previously announced dates are on sale now.

Destroyer on tour:

Feb 13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 14 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 15 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 17 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

Feb 18 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

Feb 19 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Feb 21 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Feb 23 Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 25 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre* [SOLD OUT]

Feb 26 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre*

Feb 28 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore* [SOLD OUT]

Mar 01 Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Mar 03 Chicago, IL – Chicago Humanities Festival [SOLD OUT]

Jun 07 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound 2025

Jun 09 Paris, FR – Trabendo

Jun 10 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Jun 11 Bristol, UK – Fleece

Jun 12 London, UK – Islington Assembly

Jun 14 Porto, PT – Primavera Sound Porto

*w/ Father John Misty

Still Credit: Sydney Hermant

Comments