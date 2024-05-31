Video: Casper Cann Returns With New Single 'Great Expectations'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casper Caan’s latest single “Great Expectations” shows a new side of the enigmatic indie-pop artist, a windswept ballad that ripples with emotional resonance while retaining the out-of-this-world sonic approach that Caan is getting known for. The song follows Caan’s rousing, call-to-arms debut single “Last Chance” and the jangly, anthemic “Hearts Are Opening Up,” which has since received a sultry and synth-driven remix from Passion Pit mastermind Michael Angelakos.

If those songs emphasized perseverance and forward propulsion, “Great Expectations” slows things down for a moment, zooming way out into the cosmos with a weightless piano melody that carries a timeless feel. Building from a minimalist piano and vocal intro to an epic ending that’s bursting with shoegaze-y guitars and textured reverbs, “Great Expectations” takes you on a journey of loss and nostalgia. Caan’s production savvy is very much on display throughout—listen closely to the gently oscillating tone waves cresting and crashing in the mix as well as the haunting ghost vocals shadowing the lead melody. But his sonorous and soulful voice is the focal point—aching and ruminative and at the center of the song’s lush, deeply felt structure.

The song arrives with an animated video that depicts the protagonist who’s appeared in all of Caan’s previous animated clips, hovering aimlessly in space amid the distant planets. The imagery emphasizes the melancholy sentiments in the song, but it also communicates an essential truth across Caan’s catalog thus far. This is music that, even with its nostalgic elements, will take you far beyond the familiar, and you’ll be happy you made the trip.

About Casper Caan

“Great Expectations” is an impressive salvo in what’s already been an auspicious start for Caan’s career, which boasts more than 9 million streams and 100,000 shazams over just a handful of releases. Starting out as an outsider to the music industry, Caan wrote songs for himself for years before he finally decided to assemble some gear well suited for recording and experimentation. Over the past three years, the singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has rolled out a series of notable singles (including remixes with prominent indie artists like Hot Chip and Passion Pit), that seamlessly meld futurism, a fascination with vintage gear, and heartfelt performances into his psych pop tunes. Combining animated storytelling with his bittersweet yet inspiring songs, Caan’s music videos are eye-catching creations which have garnered millions of views and a following in the animation communities.

Photo credit: Jonathan Zawada

