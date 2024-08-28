Video: Billy Morrison and Linda Perry Team for New Single 'Chasing Shadows'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Coming off his seismic #1 Active Rock Song “Crack Cocaine”—featuring OZZY OSBOURNE and STEVE STEVENS and co-written by all three artists—BILLY MORRISON has teamed with LINDA PERRY for the single and video ”Chasing Shadows feat. Linda Perry.”

The MORRISON-penned “Chasing Shadows” is featured on his recently released solo album THE MORRISON PROJECT via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group. The song reflects the album’s musical diversity and is being serviced to Americana/AAA. It is a big piano-anchored pop and rock ballad about a fractured romance, with moving, subtly poignant vocals by PERRY.

“Usually when someone sends me a song, there’s a lot of changes that are made on my part—melodies, lyrics, arrangements, etc,” says PERRY. “However, when Billy Morrison asked me to sing ‘Chasing Shadows,’ he told me to ‘do whatever I wanted to make it better,’ and to me, there simply wasn’t anything that needed changing. I really loved the demo he sang originally and that’s a sign of a solid song. Billy Morrison is an authentic rock star, in very un-authentic times. I am grateful to play a small part in his world.”

“I’d written a ballad, primarily on keyboards and acoustic guitar, and I had what I hoped was a decent lyric and melody to go with it,” explains MORRISON. “Linda and I go back quite a long way, and I think she has one of the most incredibly powerful and unique voices I’ve ever heard. So, despite knowing that she rarely sings on things like this, I threw a guide vocal down and sent her the song. To my amazement, not only did she agree to sing the song for my record, but she also didn’t feel the need to change anything at all! As a songwriter, to hear this from someone as respected and accomplished as Linda Perry made me feel incredibly honored. Her performance on this track is sublime and emotional and I’m proud to be releasing the song and video to the world.”

THE MORRISON PROJECT was released this past April, marking BILLY’s third solo album and first since 2015. The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter—primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens—has assembled an electrifying 12 songs with guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Corey Taylor, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. The album was produced by BILLY, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album—recorded in Los Angeles at various studios—were written by BILLY in collaboration with his guests. Read the album announcement HERE.

Comments